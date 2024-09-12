Arrow XL Selects NICE CXone Leveraging the Platform’s Complete Digital Portfolio and AI-Powered CX

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that Arrow XL, the UK’s largest two-person home delivery and warehousing specialist, has selected NICE CXone to spearhead its digital transformation, leveraging NICE’s portfolio of next-generation CX AI technologies. The move to CXone from the incumbent solution will better support Arrow XL’s ongoing growth by scaling with speed and unifying communications with CXone’s centralized platform for thousands of weekly deliveries.

Seeking an analyst top-rated vendor, Arrow XL selected NICE after an intensive RFP process. With thousands of incoming calls per week, it was essential to find a solution that enabled a truly omnichannel approach and would open the door to increased automation. By using CXone to automate manual and repetitive tasks, the company is already seeing a return-on-investment, only a few months after deploying NICE’s CX AI technology with efficiency improvements and cost savings. Currently implementing Enlighten AutoSummary to reduce manual notetaking during after-call work completed by agents, adopting cloud-based CX services will position Arrow XL to stay ahead of the market with the latest cutting-edge technologies.

"Following an intensive process, we have chosen SugarCRM and NICE to embark on our digital transformation,” said Rachel Hopkins, Chief Information Officer, Arrow XL. "Both companies were extremely responsive throughout the process and met all our requirements. In addressing all our objectives and by improving the customer experience, we have achieved significant savings, which we can invest in future improvements. Our CRM and communications are simpler, more agile, and more convenient.”

Darren Rushworth, President, NICE International, said, "CXone is a complete CX AI platform and the only one that delivers results at scale that will enable Arrow XL to be at the forefront of providing exceptional experience. NICE’s industry-leading technology enables companies to make quick improvements in cost savings and efficiency. NICE is thrilled to assist Arrow XL’s journey towards automation and a true omnichannel approach.”

About Arrow XL

With over 40 years of experience, we have completed millions of deliveries on behalf of some of the UK's leading retailers, e-tailers, and manufacturers. We cultivate a two-way partnership from day one and develop solutions that meet the ever-changing needs of the retail industry. As the largest two-person home delivery specialist in the UK, we deliver over two million customer orders on average each year and growing. We are committed to innovation and continuous improvement - with investments in technology, new services, and training. www.arrowxl.co.uk

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

