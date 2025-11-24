:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
24.11.2025 13:15:00
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Could Be the Catalyst That Lifts These Undervalued Tech Stocks
You don't necessarily have to pay sky-high premiums to invest in stocks with AI exposure. While many AI infrastructure plays trade at questionable valuations, these three technology stocks are trading at extremely attractive valuations now, and all are benefiting from their growing infusion of AI into real-world applications. A digital revolution is underway in the industrial sector, where manufacturers are integrating the digital world into their physical processes to enable continuous analysis of their systems, which in turn helps them to discover actionable insights. PTC's (NASDAQ: PTC) software is crucial to that entire process, from the initial design phase through the product's lifecycle to its servicing and ultimate disposal.Instead of a one-time product design and a static manufacturing process, often accompanied by inaccurate estimates of servicing requirements, manufacturers can utilize PTC software to continuously monitor and improve their processes through digital analysis.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
