Asante Gold (TSX-V: ASE; US-OTC: ASGOF) opened a strategic review after receiving unsolicited approaches as the Ghana gold producer faces a month-end deadline to secure at least $100 million (C$143.3 million) in new funding. The stock rose.

The approaches are non-binding, Asante said Wednesday after the close of trading. It gave no terms and didn’t name the interested parties.

Executives will explain Asante’s turnaround plan for the Bibiani and Chirano mines Friday at 8 a.m. Toronto time, bringing forward a briefing originally planned for January. The company expects to appoint advisers shortly.

“An expanded main pit could allow us to access mineralization currently planned for underground mining and potentially defer significant development capital,” acting CEO Campbell Baird said of Bibiani when Asante released its quarterly results last week.

The urgency extends beyond the Nov. 30 funding deadline. Asante had $64 million in cash and a $309.7-million working capital deficit at Sept. 30. It disclosed a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on its ability to continue as a going concern.

Asante shares rose 4.5% to 35¢ Thursday morning in Toronto, valuing the company at about C$314 million ($220 million). The stock has traded between 14¢ and C$2.33 over the past year.

Bibiani strain

The strain is greatest at Bibiani, where all-in sustaining costs hit $7,681 per oz. in the third quarter against a realized gold price of $3,873 an ounce. Power cuts, a shortage of contractor equipment and resettlement delays hurt output. A second contractor is clearing waste after a January pit-wall failure. Asante expects to reach ore there again in the first quarter of 2027.

Asante withdrew its 2026 production and cost forecasts last week. Its financing partners have extended the funding deadline several times. Failure to meet key performance indicators under a lender-approved technical action plan would trigger a default under the company’s senior debt facility.

The withdrawal reverses an August outlook for 275,000 to 300,000 gold-equivalent oz. of annual production at all-in sustaining costs of $3,200 to $3,600 per ounce. Management had expected a stronger second half, weighted towards the fourth quarter, as Bibiani gained access to higher-grade ore, and had deferred or cancelled about $50 million in planned capital spending.

Crushing constraints

Chirano delivered 34,420 gold-equivalent oz. in the September quarter, supported by higher-grade ore from Aboduabo. That compared with 25,612 oz. in the three months ended Oct. 31, 2025. Its all-in sustaining costs were $3,722 an ounce.

At Bibiani, an independent plant review completed in September identified crushing and grinding as the main performance constraint. Mobile crushers used after the original primary crusher was taken out of service produced feed poorly suited to the mill, undermining grinding and gold recovery. Asante is working on plant stability and backup power.

Baird became acting CEO in May after joining as chief operating officer in March. The finance team also changed: David Wiens resigned as chief financial officer effective Aug. 14, and deputy CFO Dindiok Chialin became interim finance chief.

On Monday, Asante detailed an 8,000-metre at Bibiani to test the Bridge area and nearby targets. Results will inform an updated resource model and mine plan examining whether a larger open pit could defer underground spending planned for 2027 and 2028.

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