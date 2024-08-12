|
12.08.2024 14:13:52
Ascendis Rises In Pre-market On FDA Approval Of Yorvipath To Treat Hypoparathyroidism
(RTTNews) - Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) were rising more than 10 percent in pre-market on Monday to $139.96, following the FDA approval of its Yorvipath for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.
Hypoparathyroidism is a rare endocrine disease caused by insufficient levels of parathyroid hormone that impact multiple organs. The condition affects about 70,000 to 90,000 people in the United States.
The company plans to make the drug available in the first quarter of 2025. Ascendis also said it intends to request FDA approval to commercialize existing manufactured product, which, if approved, could be introduced in the U.S. in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Ascendis shares had closed at $126.97, up 0.79 percent on Friday. The stock has traded in the range of $85.29 - $161.00 in the last 1 year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ascendis Pharma (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
01.05.24
|Ausblick: Ascendis Pharma (spons ADRs) informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Ascendis Pharma (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ascendis Pharma (spons. ADRs)
|131,00
|15,93%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schlussendlich schwächer -- ATX beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX schließt wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
An den US-Börsen ging es am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich zum Wochenstart freundlich. In Deutschland pendelte der DAX derweil um die Nulllinie. Die asiatischen Märkte fanden am Montag keine gemeinsamen Vorzeichen.