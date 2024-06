Asensus Surgical To Be Bought By Karl Storz For $0.35/share In Cash

(RTTNews) - Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC), a digital solutions provider for surgical processes, said on Friday that it has inked a merger deal with KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America, Inc., a unit of KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, a medical technology company.

ASXC was trading up by 42.20 percent at $0.333 on the New York Stock Exchange. Under the terms, KARL STORZ will acquire Asensus Surgical for $0.35 per share in cash.

The purchase price of $0.35 per share is a premium of around 67 percent based on the closing price of the Asensus on the NYSE on April 2, and a premium of about 52 percent to the closing price on the last trading day prior to the date of the merger deal.

Upon the completion of the transaction, to be closed in the third quarter, Asensus Surgical will become a subsidiary of KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America and will no longer be publicly listed.