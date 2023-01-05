|
05.01.2023 22:15:00
ASHFORD SETS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES
DALLAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC) ("Ashford" or the "Company") today announced details for the release of its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.
Ashford plans to issue its earnings release for the fourth quarter after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, and will host a conference call on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (201) 689-8263. A replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, March 2, 2023, by dialing (412) 317-6671 and entering the confirmation number, 13734834.
The live broadcast of Ashford's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.ashfordinc.com, on Thursday, February 23, 2023, beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.
Ashford is an alternative asset management company with a portfolio of strategic operating businesses that provides global asset management, investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ashford-sets-fourth-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-dates-301714987.html
SOURCE Ashford Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ashford Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ashford Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ashford Inc
|13,45
|0,71%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktdaten stärken Kaufinteresse: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schließt mit satten Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag in Grün. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schloss am letzten Tag der ersten Handelswoche 2023 ebenfalls höher. Der US-Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Freitag von seiner freundlichen Seite und ging höher ins Wochenende. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.