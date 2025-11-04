Ashland Global Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2AR23 / ISIN: US0441861046
|
04.11.2025 23:53:00
Ashland Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - Ashland Inc. (ASH) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $33 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $19 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Ashland Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $37 million or $0.81 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period fell 8.4% to $478 million from $522 million last year.
Ashland Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $33 Mln. vs. $19 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.71 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue: $478 Mln vs. $522 Mln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ashland Global Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten
|
28.07.25
|Ausblick: Ashland Global verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Ashland Global Holdings Incmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ashland Global Holdings Inc
|41,40
|-0,48%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen letztlich tiefer -- ATX und DAX beenden Handel schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt gaben im Dienstagshandel kräftig nach. An der Wall Street kam es zu Verlusten. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am Dienstag abwärts.