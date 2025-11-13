Asian Markets Close Mostly Higher

(RTTNews) - Broadly positive sentiment prevailed in Asian markets tracking the positive sentiment created by the end of the longest-ever U.S. government shutdown. Chinese Government's plans to unveil a comprehensive strategy to boost the new energy battery industry and enhance related infrastructure also supported sentiment.

China's Shanghai Composite Index added 0.73 percent to finish trading at 4,029.50. The day's trading ranged between 3,994.77 and 4,030.40. The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.8 percent higher at 13,476.52.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 rallied 225 points or 0.44 percent to close trading at 51,288.00. The day's trading range was between 50,956 and 51,351.

M3 jumped 23.5 percent. Furukawa Electric and Isuzu Motors, both gained close to 12 percent followed by Citizen Watch Co that rallied 10.6 percent. Haseko also added 8.3 percent.

Terumo Corp topped losses with a decline of 6.3 percent. Kuraray lost 5.8 percent followed by SoftBank Group Corp that erased 3.4 percent. Daiwa House Industry and Otsuka Holdings, both slipped more than 2 percent.

Korean Stock Exchange's Kospi Index added 20 points or 0.49 percent to close trading at 4,170.63. The day's trading range was between 4,123.84 and 4,180.21.

The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange jumped 150 points or 0.56 percent from the previous close to finish trading at 27,073.03. The day's trading range was between a high of 27,188.81 and a low of 26,733.21.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 8,753.40, losing 46 points or 0.52 percent from the previous close. The day's trading range was between 8,701.80 and 8,799.60. Mining business IGO topped gains with a surge of 15.3 percent. Domino's Pizza Enterprises rallied 11.7 percent. Liontown Resources and Pilbara Minerals, both jumped more than 10 percent. Flight Centre also gained 7.4 percent.

Aerospace business DroneShield plunged more than 31 percent after its CEO dumped shares. Graincorp slipped 10.8 percent followed by Xero that erased more than 9 percent. Infratil declined 7.1 percent whereas Vicinity Centres saw a decline of close to 5 percent.

The NZX 50 of the New Zealand Stock Exchange shed 74 points or 0.54 percent to close trading at 13,597.87, versus the previous close of 13,671.73. The day's trading ranged between 13,597.87 and 13,725.62.

Mainfreight rallied 8.7 percent followed by Skycity Entertainment that gained 6.4 percent. Port Tauranga, Skellerup and Serko, all rallied more than 1.5 percent. EROAD as well as Infratil topped losses with a decline of more than 5.5 percent. ANZ Holdings also shed close to 5 percent. KMD Brands declined 3.5 percent followed by Westpac Banking that lost 3 percent.

Wall Street had closed on a mixed note on Wednesday as markets braced for an end to the U.S. government shutdown. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.68 percent to finish trading at 48,254.82. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite however shed 0.26 percent to close trading at 23,406.46 amidst valuation concerns.