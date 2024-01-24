Asian Markets Mostly Lower

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Wednesday, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight, as the markets react to earnings news from several big-name US companies. Traders are also cautious ahead of some crucial economic data from the U.S., including a report on price inflation, and central bank decisions that could impact the outlook for interest rates. Asian markets closed mostly higher on Tuesday.

Australian shares are trading slightly lower on Wednesday, giving up some of the gains in the previous three sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,500 level, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight, with weakness in financial and technology stocks, partially offset by gains in mining stocks amid higher metal prices.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 4.80 points or 0.06 percent to 7,510.10, after touching a high of 7,536.40 and a low of 7,498.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 2.10 points or 0.03 percent to 7,740.00. Australian stocks ended notably higher on Tuesday.

Among major miners, Rio Tinto and BHP Group are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Mineral Resources and Fortescue Metals are adding almost 2 percent each.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Beach energy, Origin Energy and Woodside Energy are edging up 0.1 to 0.5 percent each, while Santos is flat. In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block is edging down 0.1 percent, Xero is losing more than 1 percent and WiseTech Global is declining more than 3 percent, while Zip is surging more than 6 percent and Appen is soaring 10.5 percent.

Among the big four banks, National Australia Bank, Westpac and ANZ Banking are edging down 0.2 to 0.5 percent each, while Commonwealth Bank is losing almost 1 percent. Among gold miners, Newmont is gaining more than 1 percent and Evolution Mining is adding almost 2 percent, while Gold Road Resources and Resolute Mining are advancing almost 4 percent each. Northern Star Resources is surging almost 6 percent after it confirmed guidance amid an "exceptional" performance at Kalgoorlie which offset cost headwinds.

In other news, shares in Nanosonics are plummeting 32 percent after missing sales guidance for the six months to December 31.

Shares in Pilbara Minerals are surging 7 percent on plans to cut capital expenditure guidance by up to 10 percent as lithium prices collapse. It also warned it is unlikely to pay a dividend for the six months ended December 2023.

In economic news, the manufacturing sector in Australia climbed up into expansion territory in January, the latest survey from Judo Bank revealed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.3. That's up from 47.6 in December and it moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. Also, the services PMI improved to 47.9 in January from 47.1 in December and the composite index rose to 48.1 from 46.9.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.657 on Wednesday.

Extending the losses in the previous session, the Japanese stock market is notably lower on Wednesday, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is pulling back from 34-year highs and falling below the 36,300 level, with losses exporters and index heavyweights partially offset by gains in financial and technology stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index closed the morning session at 36,268.15, down 249.42 points or 0.68 percent, after hitting a low of 36,247.61 earlier. Japanese stocks ended slightly lower on Tuesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is flat and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is edging down 0.4 percent. Among automakers, Honda is edging down 0.4 percent, while Toyota is edging up 0.1 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is gaining more than 2 percent, Tokyo Electron is adding almost 1 percent and Screen Holdings is advancing almost 4 percent.

In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding almost 4 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is advancing almost 2 percent and Mizuho Financial is gaining almost 3 percent.

Among the major exporters, Sony is losing more than 1 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is declining almost 1 percent and Canon is edging down 0.5 percent, while Panasonic is up more than 1 percent.

Among other major losers, Odakyu Electric Railway is losing more than 3 percent and Sumitomo Realty & Development is declining almost 3 percent.

Conversely, NEXON is gaining more than 5 percent.

In economic news, Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 62.121 billion yen in December, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday. That beat forecasts for a deficit of 122.1 billion yen following the 776.9 billion yen shortfall in November.

Exports jumped 9.8 percent on year to 9.648 trillion yen, exceeding expectations for an increase of 9.1 percent following the 0.2 percent contraction in the previous month. Imports slumped an annual 6.8 percent to 9.586 trillion yen versus forecasts for a drop of 5.3 percent after sinking 11.9 percent a month earlier.

Meanwhile, the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract in January, and at a slightly slower rate, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 48.0. That's up barely from 47.9 in December, and it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. The survey also showed that the services PMI improved to 52.7 in January from 51.5.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 148 yen-range on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong is up 1.5 percent, while New Zealand, China, Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan are higher by between 0.1 and 0.3 percent each. South Korea and Indonesia are down 0.3 and 0.5 percent, respectively.

On the Wall Street, stocks turned in a relatively lackluster performance during trading on Tuesday, with the major averages bouncing back and forth across the unchanged after ending Monday's trading modestly higher. Despite the choppy trading, the S&P 500 reached a new record closing high.

The major averages eventually ended the session narrowly mixed. While the Dow dipped 96.36 points or 0.3 percent to 37,905.45, the Nasdaq climbed 65.66 points or 0.4 percent to 15,425.94 and the S&P 500 rose 14.17 points or 0.3 percent to 4,864.60.

Meanwhile, the major European markets saw modest weakness on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index closed just below the unchanged, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both dipped 0.3 percent.

Crude oil futures eased Tuesday amid uncertainty about the outlook for global oil demand and after Libya restarted production at the Sharara oilfield, which was shut for two weeks due to protests. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March fell $0.39 or 0.5 percent at $74.37 a barrel.