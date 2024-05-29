Asian Shares Tumble As Yields Tick Higher On Rate Worries

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Wednesday as the dollar and U.S. bond yields ticked higher following hawkish Fed comments and a poor two-year and five-year note auction.

Geopolitical tensions also weighed after the pro-Iranian Yemeni Houthi group attacked a Greek ship in the Red Sea.

Chinese stocks fluctuated before ending on a firm note. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index finished marginally higher at 3,111,02 after the country's biggest cities eased requirements for home down payments and mortgages and the International Monetary Fund raised its forecast for China's economic outlook.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.83 percent to 18,477.01 after a recent rally that has pushed the benchmark gauge up by more than a fifth since late January.

Lenovo shares declined 1.7 percent after the personal computer maker unveiled plans to sell $2 billion worth of zero-coupon convertible bonds to Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.

Japanese shares lost ground as rising government bond yields weighed on growth stocks. The Nikkei average dropped 0.77 percent to 38,556.87 while the broader Topix index settled 0.97 percent lower at 2,741.62.

Tokyo Electric Power Holdings led losses to close 8.3 percent lower and Mitsubishi Electric gave up 4.6 percent while insurer Sompo Holdings rallied 4.2 percent.

Seoul stocks fell sharply, with the Kospi average closing down 1.67 percent at 2,677.30. LG Chem slumped 5.2 percent and SK Innovation shed 2.8 percent.

Australian markets closed lower after data showed consumer price inflation unexpectedly picked up to a five-month high in April, raising concerns the Reserve Bank might need to raise rates.

The benchmark S&P ASX 200 fell 1.30 percent to 7,665.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 1.23 percent at 7,935.70.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P NZX-50 index closed marginally lower at 11,678.68.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as Nvidia shares surged in an otherwise lackluster trading.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.6 percent to a new record closing high and the S&P 500 finished marginally higher.

The Dow gave up 0.6 percent after hawkish comments from Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari and a jump in the 10-year Treasury yield above 4.5 percent following relatively weak 2-year and 5-year auctions.

In economic news, data showed U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly improved in May after deteriorating for three straight months.