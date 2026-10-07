Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
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07.10.2026 18:05:02
ASML Holding N.V. vs. Broadcom: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As the demand for high-performance computing intensifies, investors must choose between hardware essentialism and infrastructure dominance. Should you buy ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) or Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) to lead your portfolio in 2026?
ASML provides the lithography machines required for advanced chip manufacturing, while Broadcom offers a diversified mix of networking hardware and enterprise software. Both companies are central to the global technological ecosystem, but they serve different parts of the supply chain with distinct financial profiles and long-term expansion strategies.
ASML Holding N.V. dominates the lithography market, producing the advanced machines required to print tiny circuits onto silicon wafers. Its systems are indispensable for foundries and logic chipmakers in the field of semiconductor stocks. While major customers are not disclosed in its latest annual report, filed for the fiscal year ended in December 2025, the company maintains a global presence with support sites across Asia, Europe, and the United States.
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|ASML Holding NV NY Registered Shs
|1 610,00
|-0,92%
|ASML NV
|1 611,80
|-0,80%
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