|
16.10.2024 00:15:10
ASML Posts Q3 Net Income Of EUR 2.08 Bln; Cuts 2025 Outlook
(RTTNews) - Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reported third quarter net income of 2.08 billion euros or 5.28 euros per basic share and total net sales of 7.5 billion euros. Quarterly net bookings reached 2.6 billion euros, with 1.4 billion euros attributable to extreme ultraviolet lithography or EUV.
While there are strong developments and significant upside potential in AI, other market segments are taking longer to recover. The recovery now seems to be more gradual than initially anticipated, and this trend is expected to continue into 2025, contributing to increased caution among customers.
The company projects fourth-quarter total net sales to be between 8.8 billion euros and 9.2 billion euros with a gross margin between 49% and 50% which includes the recognition of the first two High NA systems upon customer acceptance, reflecting progress on imaging, overlay and contrast.
The company expects full-year 2024 total net sales of around 28 billion euros.
The company expects 2025 total net sales to grow to a range between 30 billion euros and 35 billion euros, which is the lower half of the range that the company provided at its 2022 Investor Day. It expects a gross margin between 51% and 53%, which is below the range it then provided, mainly related to the delayed timing of EUV demand.
An interim dividend of 1.52 euros per ordinary share is scheduled to be paid on November 7, 2024.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ASML Holding NV NY Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
16.10.24
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
16.10.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ Composite notiert im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
16.10.24
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
16.10.24
|Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ Composite fällt mittags (finanzen.at)
|
16.10.24
|Verluste in New York: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 mittags (finanzen.at)
|
16.10.24
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ Composite sackt zum Handelsstart ab (finanzen.at)
|
16.10.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 liegt zum Start im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
15.10.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich schlussendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu ASML Holding NV NY Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ASML Holding NV NY Registered Shs
|626,00
|-5,15%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen beenden Handel mit Gewinnen -- ATX schließt fester -- DAX zum Handelsende etwas schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne einheitliche Richtung
Der heimische Markt notierte zur Wochenmitte im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex gab leicht nach. Die US-Börsen legten am Mittwoch zu. An den Märkten in Fernost zeigten sich am Mittwoch unterschiedliche Tendenzen.