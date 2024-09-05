Associated British Foods Sees Primark Revenue Growth To Be Around 4% In H2

(RTTNews) - Associated British Foods plc (ASBFY.PK, ABF.L), on Thursday, has reported strong performance in the second half, demonstrating robust top-line growth, significantly improved profitability, and outstanding cash generation.

Adverse British weather conditions during the summer season negatively impacted Primark's performance. However, the company experienced strong sales growth in other markets and through the opening of new stores. This, coupled with a robust margin delivery, has facilitated increased investment in product development, digital and brand initiatives.

The company further stated that the Grocery and Ingredients segments also displayed notable growth in the latter half of the year, which aligns with the company's projections and is committed to maintaining this positive momentum.

Conversely, this year's sugar profitability has surpassed that of FY23, but it falls short of the Group's initial forecasts. This was mainly attributable to a significant decline in European sugar prices, which is anticipated to continue affecting sugar profitability in FY25 before showing signs of recovery in FY26.

Primark revenue growth is expected to be around 4% in H2, driven by a strong sales contribution from the continued store expansion programme. Like-for-like sales are expected to decline by around 0.5% in H2, with growth of 0.2% in Q3 and a projected decline of around 0.9% in Q4.

Grocery sales growth is expected to be around 3% in the second half, reflecting good demand for its international and regionally-focused brands. Also, the company expects Grocery profitability in H2 to be slightly ahead of its previous expectations and now in line with H2 FY23.

Associated British Foods expects Sugar to deliver an adjusted operating profit of about £200 million, which is still strongly ahead of last year but, due to a reduction in European sugar pricing, lower than previously anticipated.

Agriculture sales are expected to decrease slightly in H2 due to continued soft demand for compound feed in the UK and China. The company also projects profitability for the full year in FY24 to be broadly in line with last year.