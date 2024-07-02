|
02.07.2024 17:35:00
ASSYSTEM: Half-year liquidity contract statement on June 30th, 2024
HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT
Paris, July 2nd, 2024
Under the liquidity contract entered into between ASSYSTEM S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY) and Kepler Chevreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th,2024:
- 3,402 shares
- € 1,085,569.80
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,712
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,880
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 76,210 shares for € 4,059,854.68
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 73,779 shares for € 3,978,361.69
As a reminder:
• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31st, 2023 on the liquidity account:
- 971 shares
- € 1,150,112.78
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,733
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,869
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 79,149 shares for € 3,404,816.97
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 80,480 shares for € 3,486,189.62
• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 22,970 shares
- € 923,444.41
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2021-01 dated on June 22nd, 2021, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
ABOUT ASSYSTEM
Assystem, one of the world's leading independent nuclear engineering companies, is committed to accelerating the energy transition. With more than 55 years of experience in highly regulated sectors with stringent safety and security constraints, the Group provides engineering and project management services as well as digital solutions and services to optimise the performance of complex infrastructure assets throughout their life cycle.
In its 12 countries of operation, Assystem's 7,500 experts are supporting energy transition. To achieve an affordable low carbon energy supply, Assystem is committed to the development of low carbon electricity (nuclear, renewables and electricity grids) and clean hydrogen. The Group is also helping drive the use of low carbon electricity in industrial sectors such as transportation.
To find out more visit www.assystem.com / Follow Assystem on Twitter: @Assystem
CONTACT
Malène Korvin
CFO
Tél : +33 (0)1 41 25 29 00
|Buy side
|Sell side
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|
Trade volume
in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|
Trade volume
in EUR
|Total
|2 712
|76 210
|4 059 854,68
|2 880
|73 779
|3 978 361,69
|02/01/2024
|-
|-
|-
|34
|786
|39 913,08
|03/01/2024
|62
|1 760
|87 260,80
|-
|-
|-
|04/01/2024
|35
|833
|40 733,70
|21
|589
|28 919,90
|05/01/2024
|47
|1 453
|70 528,62
|-
|-
|-
|08/01/2024
|12
|506
|24 576,42
|36
|1 071
|52 489,71
|09/01/2024
|31
|1 150
|55 913,00
|30
|881
|42 983,99
|10/01/2024
|47
|1 150
|55 418,50
|12
|299
|14 489,54
|11/01/2024
|61
|1 644
|78 270,84
|31
|964
|46 416,60
|12/01/2024
|-
|-
|-
|59
|1 757
|84 318,43
|15/01/2024
|4
|150
|7 309,50
|30
|650
|31 752,50
|16/01/2024
|59
|1 620
|77 938,20
|1
|10
|486,00
|17/01/2024
|82
|2 550
|119 289,00
|9
|358
|16 836,74
|18/01/2024
|6
|200
|9 470,00
|54
|1 251
|59 785,29
|19/01/2024
|30
|850
|40 162,50
|6
|151
|7 166,46
|22/01/2024
|20
|529
|25 111,63
|24
|849
|40 531,26
|23/01/2024
|20
|621
|29 683,80
|17
|519
|24 943,14
|24/01/2024
|11
|280
|13 504,40
|27
|662
|32 126,86
|25/01/2024
|4
|150
|7 519,50
|31
|1 079
|55 234,01
|26/01/2024
|4
|200
|10 200,00
|26
|660
|33 970,20
|29/01/2024
|17
|508
|26 222,96
|11
|450
|23 400,00
|30/01/2024
|13
|292
|15 058,44
|15
|358
|18 558,72
|31/01/2024
|9
|274
|14 308,28
|9
|212
|11 127,88
|01/02/2024
|22
|626
|32 833,70
|15
|478
|25 281,42
|02/02/2024
|13
|350
|18 308,50
|10
|292
|15 397,16
|05/02/2024
|16
|500
|26 110,00
|5
|157
|8 269,19
|06/02/2024
|13
|246
|12 713,28
|3
|100
|5 200,00
|07/02/2024
|21
|454
|23 476,34
|12
|450
|23 350,50
|08/02/2024
|7
|150
|7 800,00
|18
|350
|18 210,50
|09/02/2024
|1
|50
|2 660,00
|29
|1 003
|53 851,07
|12/02/2024
|12
|255
|13 866,90
|15
|350
|19 218,50
|13/02/2024
|30
|825
|44 286,00
|21
|572
|30 796,48
|14/02/2024
|18
|484
|25 685,88
|10
|228
|12 179,76
|15/02/2024
|5
|183
|9 726,45
|31
|650
|34 723,00
|16/02/2024
|25
|775
|41 237,75
|16
|555
|29 648,10
|19/02/2024
|5
|191
|10 155,47
|23
|595
|31 933,65
|20/02/2024
|-
|-
|-
|35
|750
|40 747,50
|21/02/2024
|9
|190
|10 337,90
|22
|350
|19 089,00
|22/02/2024
|18
|572
|31 088,20
|10
|450
|24 718,50
|23/02/2024
|13
|288
|15 560,64
|30
|619
|33 642,65
|26/02/2024
|15
|446
|23 874,38
|13
|213
|11 470,05
|27/02/2024
|12
|304
|16 224,48
|25
|746
|40 082,58
|28/02/2024
|20
|536
|28 740,32
|2
|42
|2 259,60
|29/02/2024
|24
|421
|22 552,97
|23
|509
|27 318,03
|01/03/2024
|37
|750
|39 600,00
|45
|899
|47 655,99
|04/03/2024
|17
|534
|28 088,40
|7
|200
|10 560,00
|05/03/2024
|17
|416
|21 939,84
|19
|611
|32 486,87
|06/03/2024
|14
|400
|21 064,00
|41
|366
|19 368,72
|07/03/2024
|2
|100
|5 290,00
|25
|774
|41 246,46
|08/03/2024
|13
|350
|18 721,50
|10
|349
|18 776,20
|11/03/2024
|21
|595
|31 933,65
|10
|305
|16 466,95
|12/03/2024
|14
|523
|28 032,80
|25
|737
|39 680,08
|13/03/2024
|20
|434
|23 535,82
|22
|630
|34 423,20
|14/03/2024
|34
|1 061
|60 445,17
|52
|1 546
|88 771,32
|15/03/2024
|40
|1 169
|65 183,44
|36
|901
|50 591,15
|18/03/2024
|3
|150
|8 430,00
|55
|1 240
|70 729,60
|19/03/2024
|11
|232
|13 402,64
|25
|440
|25 502,40
|20/03/2024
|11
|348
|20 114,40
|24
|310
|17 995,50
|21/03/2024
|13
|200
|11 736,00
|19
|313
|18 448,22
|22/03/2024
|9
|160
|9 424,00
|14
|160
|9 500,80
|25/03/2024
|-
|-
|-
|8
|140
|8 324,40
|27/03/2024
|6
|100
|5 840,00
|3
|48
|2 819,04
|28/03/2024
|5
|80
|4 680,00
|6
|100
|5 892,00
|02/04/2024
|3
|30
|1 791,90
|8
|70
|4 206,30
|03/04/2024
|19
|700
|37 114,00
|-
|-
|-
|04/04/2024
|55
|1 950
|102 531,00
|55
|1 330
|70 490,00
|05/04/2024
|44
|1 349
|69 298,13
|25
|622
|32 033,00
|08/04/2024
|34
|1 043
|53 818,80
|53
|1 232
|63 990,08
|09/04/2024
|25
|900
|46 773,00
|54
|1 446
|75 351,06
|10/04/2024
|34
|1 026
|53 865,00
|51
|1 273
|67 214,40
|11/04/2024
|18
|552
|28 786,80
|21
|492
|25 746,36
|12/04/2024
|13
|401
|21 080,57
|19
|701
|37 061,87
|15/04/2024
|1
|10
|526,00
|28
|779
|41 240,26
|16/04/2024
|45
|1 476
|77 106,24
|3
|60
|3 145,80
|17/04/2024
|7
|250
|13 065,00
|19
|350
|18 354,00
|18/04/2024
|12
|353
|18 560,74
|13
|420
|22 150,80
|19/04/2024
|15
|512
|26 618,88
|1
|50
|2 630,00
|22/04/2024
|23
|550
|28 545,00
|21
|900
|46 872,00
|23/04/2024
|-
|-
|-
|29
|871
|45 823,31
|24/04/2024
|11
|371
|19 651,87
|10
|259
|13 739,95
|25/04/2024
|29
|769
|40 572,44
|17
|420
|22 251,60
|26/04/2024
|-
|-
|-
|22
|600
|32 226,00
|29/04/2024
|8
|150
|8 203,50
|9
|190
|10 429,10
|30/04/2024
|24
|570
|30 825,60
|6
|80
|4 366,40
|02/05/2024
|29
|889
|47 401,48
|15
|340
|18 176,40
|03/05/2024
|-
|-
|-
|33
|570
|30 660,30
|06/05/2024
|-
|-
|-
|31
|530
|29 139,40
|07/05/2024
|18
|550
|30 618,50
|19
|270
|15 079,50
|08/05/2024
|-
|-
|-
|17
|270
|15 203,70
|09/05/2024
|9
|250
|14 165,00
|12
|120
|6 819,60
|10/05/2024
|13
|450
|25 546,50
|8
|150
|8 557,50
|13/05/2024
|18
|588
|33 874,68
|32
|542
|31 338,44
|14/05/2024
|25
|724
|41 383,84
|46
|758
|43 577,42
|15/05/2024
|12
|490
|28 130,90
|23
|510
|29 350,50
|16/05/2024
|24
|907
|51 825,98
|28
|461
|26 401,47
|17/05/2024
|38
|719
|40 817,63
|21
|589
|33 631,90
|20/05/2024
|51
|1 044
|59 497,56
|-
|-
|-
|21/05/2024
|49
|1 393
|78 467,69
|31
|1 150
|64 940,50
|22/05/2024
|2
|100
|5 705,00
|48
|1 173
|67 165,98
|23/05/2024
|2
|100
|5 745,00
|24
|517
|29 851,58
|24/05/2024
|8
|270
|15 603,30
|41
|720
|41 767,20
|27/05/2024
|20
|600
|35 094,00
|26
|475
|27 887,25
|28/05/2024
|32
|950
|54 834,00
|6
|125
|7 277,50
|29/05/2024
|45
|1 335
|75 587,70
|-
|-
|-
|30/05/2024
|15
|401
|22 500,11
|50
|1 068
|60 406,08
|31/05/2024
|9
|220
|12 606,00
|52
|988
|56 810,00
|03/06/2024
|29
|793
|45 510,27
|23
|453
|26 065,62
|04/06/2024
|12
|267
|15 205,65
|31
|671
|38 575,79
|05/06/2024
|12
|376
|21 736,56
|46
|945
|54 838,35
|06/06/2024
|12
|374
|21 662,08
|31
|555
|32 345,40
|07/06/2024
|9
|200
|11 670,00
|26
|800
|47 080,00
|10/06/2024
|60
|1 430
|82 811,30
|11
|251
|14 580,59
|11/06/2024
|20
|700
|40 943,00
|20
|749
|43 876,42
|12/06/2024
|27
|620
|35 972,40
|34
|990
|58 053,60
|13/06/2024
|41
|1 211
|71 630,65
|30
|1 040
|61 692,80
|14/06/2024
|82
|2 549
|142 922,43
|-
|-
|-
|17/06/2024
|102
|2 500
|132 425,00
|29
|1 250
|67 237,50
|18/06/2024
|26
|822
|44 585,28
|48
|1 650
|90 205,50
|19/06/2024
|53
|1 628
|87 472,44
|19
|900
|48 645,00
|20/06/2024
|40
|714
|38 434,62
|54
|1 520
|82 171,20
|21/06/2024
|45
|1 210
|65 340,00
|36
|1 180
|64 156,60
|24/06/2024
|19
|301
|16 254,00
|46
|1 750
|95 585,00
|25/06/2024
|32
|710
|38 744,70
|35
|1 050
|57 519,00
|26/06/2024
|29
|840
|45 864,00
|17
|702
|38 595,96
|27/06/2024
|26
|780
|42 127,80
|12
|548
|29 893,40
|28/06/2024
|37
|1 075
|57 222,25
|8
|220
|11 803,00
