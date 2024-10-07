Performance im Fokus: Wie Bitcoin die Portfolio-Rendite steigert. Jetzt lesen -w-
07.10.2024 14:44:34

Astrana Health Buys Collaborative Health Systems

(RTTNews) - Astrana Health, Inc. (ASTH), a provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company, announced that it has closed the acquisition of Collaborative Health Systems or CHS, a management services organization, previously a company of Centene Corp. (CNC).

CHS serves more than 129,000 beneficiaries across 17 states.

Astrana, which serves over 12,000 providers and over 1 million Americans in value-based care arrangements, said the acquisition facilitates the expansion of both Astrana's and CHS' payer-agnostic care delivery capabilities.

The transaction has closed following customary regulatory approvals.

The company will provide an updated financial outlook during its third quarter 2024 earnings call.

President and CEO of Astrana Health, Brandon Sim said, "With the completion of our acquisition of CHS, I believe that Astrana will be even better positioned to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to local communities and patients. CHS has built a scaled and impactful value-based care ecosystem in markets spanning the South and East Coast. Combining Astrana's robust technology platform and care model with CHS's strong provider base and deep payer partnerships will accelerate our mutual goal of organizing and empowering providers while elevating the healthcare experience for patients nationwide."

