25.07.2024 14:46:56
Astrana Health To Acquire Collaborative Health Systems - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Astrana Health (ASTH) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Collaborative Health Systems, a management services organization and a company of Centene (CNC). The company said it will provide an update to the combined entity's financial outlook once the transaction closes.
Astrana Health said CHS has built a highly complementary provider footprint across several states, including key markets such as Connecticut, Georgia, Maryland, New Mexico, and Virginia, as well as a scaled ecosystem of more than 350 primary care physicians across Texas, where Astrana already has a growing presence.
