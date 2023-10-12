Astria Enters Into Licensing Deal With Ichnos Sciences For Atopic Dermatitis Treatment

(RTTNews) - Astria Therapeutics Inc. (ATXS) said that it has entered into a worldwide exclusive license agreement with Ichnos Sciences for an OX40 portfolio to be developed for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis or AD and potentially for other allergic and immunological diseases.

Astria plans to develop the lead candidate, called STAR-0310, a monoclonal antibody OX40 antagonist that incorporates YTE half-life extension technology, for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Astria believes STAR-0310, a preclinical-stage program, has the potential to have the best-in-class profile in AD with high affinity, reduced treatment burden with infrequent dosing, and favorably differentiated safety and tolerability. OX40 inhibition is a clinically validated mechanism for the treatment of AD. Astria also sees an opportunity with STAR-0310 for potential expansion into additional indications.

Astria expects to submit an Investigational New Drug application for STAR-0310 by year-end 2024 and, if the IND is cleared, plans to initiate a Phase 1a clinical trial in healthy subjects in the first quarter of 2025. Astria anticipates reporting initial results from the trial in the third quarter of 2025.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com