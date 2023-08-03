ASTRID Deploys NICE to Modernize Incident Reconstruction for Belgium’s National Emergency and Security Services Network

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that ASTRID, the operator of Belgium’s national radio communications, paging and dispatching network, has selected NICE to modernize their voice recording and incident reconstruction solutions for 14 police, fire and EMS Public Safety Answering Points.

As a provider of a single system of record for emergency incidents, NICE empowers public safety and criminal justice agencies to find the truth that’s hidden in data faster, and improve services through reliable data capture, fast, accurate incident reconstruction, automated quality assurance, and data-driven intelligence dashboards.

Jan Zeinstra, Product Owner recording project, ASTRID, said, "The ASTRID network is a lifeline for emergency services in Belgium through its ability to deliver reliable, seamless communications. But it’s equally important to be able to reliably capture, find and reproduce these incidents, to understand what happened, how it happened, and what performed and what didn’t. Considering the 8,000 emergency citizen calls for service and 2-million plus first responder radio communications handled each day, we felt it was important to choose a company with a reliable track record. NICE has proven success with some of the largest emergency services agencies in the world.”

Currently, over 70,000 emergency services workers, ranging from local and federal police to fire and medical rescue services, rely on the ASTRID network daily. Most of these interactions will be centrally captured and managed by NICE. Additionally, NICE will be used to capture all inbound emergency citizen calls into Belgium’s 14 provincial centers, as well as outbound dispatch interactions. The 14 centers handle emergency calls across a 12,000 square mile area inhabited by 11.5 million citizens. When full reviews of incidents are necessary, the NICE solution will automatically pull back incident data into a timeline view, so managers can replay incidents and understand exactly what happened.

Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE, said, "We are honored that ASTRID has selected NICE for this nationwide project to help Belgium improve its emergency services to citizens during their most difficult times. For this project, we will leverage our 30 years of experience supporting some of the world’s largest public safety agencies, and our solutions which empower first responders and criminal justice departments to deliver better outcomes for citizens and get to the truth that’s hidden in their data faster.”

NICE will be deploying its Inform Elite solution for ASTRID in conjunction with Belgium-based NICE certified partner Tein Technology.

NICE Inform Elite is one of the solutions in NICE’s Evidencentral platform which is designed to help public safety and justice agencies improve and simplify management of digital evidence and data, from incident to court.

NICE Public Safety & Justice

With over 3,000 customers and 30 years of experience, NICE helps all types of public safety and criminal justice agencies, from emergency communications and law enforcement to prosecutors and courts, digitally transform how they manage digital evidence and data from beginning to end, to get to the truth faster. NICE’s Evidencentral platform features an ecosystem of integrated technologies that bring data together to give a single view of the truth, enabling public safety and justice agencies to do what they do better – whether it’s responding to incidents, investigating and building cases, or prosecuting crimes. With comprehensive digital transformation solutions that can be deployed across entire counties and states, NICE also helps everyone work better together, so justice flows more smoothly, from incident to court. https://www.nicepublicsafety.com

About ASTRID

ASTRID is the operator of the national radio communications, paging and dispatching network designed for emergency and security services in Belgium. An initiative created by the Belgian federal authorities, ASTRID provides four important basic services: radio communications, paging, dispatching solutions and a mobile voice and data supply. Currently, over 70,000 people employed in emergency response and other mission critical applications rely on the ASTRID communications network. ASTRID has been arranging communication between various emergency and security services in Belgium for more than 20 years. More info at www.astrid.be/en.

