16.09.2024 14:01:09
AstroNova Posts Narrower Loss In Q2; Revenue Up 14.1%
(RTTNews) - AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) posted a second quarter net loss of 0.3 million compared to a loss of $1.6 million, prior year. Loss per share was $0.04 compared to a loss of $0.22. Non-GAAP profit per share was $0.08 compared to $0.15. Net revenue increased to $40.54 million from $35.52 million, previous year.
"We anticipate achieving our fiscal year targets for revenue growth. As a result of the MTEX integration, we have reduced our consolidated fiscal 2025 Adjusted EBITDA margin estimate to a range of 9% to 10% and expect to be within the range of 13% to 14% in fiscal 2026," said Greg Woods, AstroNova's President and CEO.
