AstroNova Q1 Profit Rises 39%

(RTTNews) - AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) reported Thursday that net income for the first quarter grew to $1.18 million or $0.15 per share from $0.85 million or $0.11 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenue for the quarter declined 7 percent to $32.96 million from $35.42 million in the same quarter last year.

Looking ahead, the company said it is on track to meet its fiscal full-year 2025 expectations for organic revenue growth in the mid-single digits.

