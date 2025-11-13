13.11.2025 16:24:29

AtkinsRealis Group Q3 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - AtkinsRealis Group Inc. (ATRL.TO), a Canadian engineering services and nuclear company, on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of C$146.5 million or C$0.88 per share, compared to C$103.7 million or C$0.59 per share last year.

Adjusted net income for the quarter C$182.4 million or C$1.10 per share, compared to C$125.9 million or C$0.72 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter C$2.81 billion, up from C$2.45 billion last year.

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of C$0.02 per share, unchanged from the previous quarter. The dividend is payable on December 11, 2025, to shareholders of record on November 27, 2025.

"Our third quarter performance highlights our ability to both grow and operate more efficiently across the business, with AtkinsRéalis Services revenue organically increasing approximately 11% and a record high Adjusted EBITDA margin of 10% from PS&PM," said Ian Edwards, President and CEO of AtkinsRéalis.

