Atkore Announces Environmental Product Declarations for Steel and PVC Conduit Products

Atkore Inc. (the "Company” or "Atkore”) (NYSE: ATKR) today announced it has published Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for its Galvanized Steel, Stainless Steel, and PVC Conduit & Fittings portfolios. Verified by an independent third party, each EPD contains a product’s life cycle assessment that measures its environmental impact, such as greenhouse gas emissions, energy use, water consumption, waste generation, and other factors.

"Atkore has a long-standing commitment to sustainability in our own business practices,” noted Bill Waltz, Atkore president and CEO. "Now, we’re even more proud to be a leader in the electrical industry by providing these valuable EPDs to help customers make informed decisions and reach their own sustainability goals.”

In support of delivering greater value to customers, Atkore will continue publishing additional EPDs as these documents contain objective information on certain products for their use in reducing the environmental impact, provide the basis for Scope 3 embodied carbon calculations, and contribute toward earning additional points for green building certifications. In the U.S., state-led initiatives, such as the Buy Clean California Act, require the submittal of EPDs with successful bids.

Atkore’s commitment to and progress around sustainability have been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Greenest Companies 2024 and USA Today’s inaugural list of America’s Climate Leaders. Interested stakeholders can access the Company’s Environmental, Social and Governance yearly reports as well as its Environmental Product Declarations by visiting the Atkore website.

About Atkore Inc.

Atkore is a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications. With 5,600 employees and $3.5B in sales in fiscal year 2023, we deliver sustainable solutions to meet the growing demands of electrification and digital transformation. To learn more, please visit www.atkore.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240529183206/en/