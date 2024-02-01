Atkore Implements Finance Team Rotation to Support Company’s Growth and Development

Atkore Inc. (the "Company” or "Atkore”) (NYSE: ATKR) today announced that John Deitzer has moved into the role of Vice President of Finance - Electrical and Matthew (Matt) Kline has moved into the role of Vice President of Treasury and Investor Relations. Mr. Deitzer and Mr. Kline are transferring roles within Atkore, and each will continue to report directly to David Johnson, Atkore’s Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer.

"In John and Matt, we are fortunate to have two collaborative leaders as part of our finance team, and we are confident that this rotation will serve both them and Atkore well as they work together over the next month to transfer their responsibilities to each other,” said Johnson. "With our focus on people as part of the Atkore Business System, we are always looking for opportunities to cultivate and grow internal talent. We believe both Matt and John will build on each other’s good work as they help drive our finance team forward, execute against our strategy and generate shareholder value.”

John Deitzer joined Atkore in 2019 as Vice President of Investor Relations, adding oversight of the Company’s Environment, Social and Governance initiatives as well as the Treasury department to his responsibilities in 2020. Mr. Deitzer received a Master of Business Administration in Finance and Strategy from Carnegie Mellon University, Tepper School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Case Western Reserve University.

Matt Kline joined Atkore in 2014 as Corporate Controller where he played a critical role in the Company’s initial public offering. Recognizing his nearly decade of experience and commitment to the Company serving in both finance and general management roles, Mr. Kline was recently honored with the prestigious Atkore Presidential Leadership Award. Mr. Kline received a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy from Butler University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

About Atkore Inc.

Atkore is a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications. With 5,600 employees and $3.5B in sales in fiscal year 2023, we deliver sustainable solutions to meet the growing demands of electrification and digital transformation. To learn more, please visit www.atkore.com.

