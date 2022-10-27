27.10.2022 23:00:00

Atkore Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Atkore Inc. (the "Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced that the Company will release its 4th Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 results, Fiscal Year 2023 Expectations and Long-Term Outlook before the market opens on Friday, November 18, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results, growth strategy and long-term outlook at 8:00 a.m. (ET) that same day.

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.atkore.com/events-and-presentations. The online replay will be available on the same website following the call.

Conference Call Information

Dial In:

888-330-2446 (Domestic)

 

240-789-2732 (International)

Conf ID:

5592214

A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on Friday, December 2, 2022.

Replay Information

Dial In:

800-770-2030 (Domestic)

 

647-362-9199 (International)

Conf ID:

5592214

To learn more about Atkore Inc. please visit the company's website at https://investors.atkore.com/

About Atkore Inc.

Atkore is forging a future where our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities are building better together – a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world.

With a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, Atkore is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions.

