Atkore Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Atkore Inc. (the "Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

  • Citi’s Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference, February 20, 2024, Miami – Bill Waltz, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.
  • Barclays 41st Annual Industrial Select Conference, February 21, 2024, Miami – David Johnson is scheduled to participate in investor meetings.
  • Loop Capital Markets 5th Annual Investor Conference, March 12, 2024, New York City – David Johnson is scheduled to participate in investor meetings.

A replay of the Citi webcast will be available on Atkore’s Investor Relations website (https://investors.atkore.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx) until Thursday, February 20, 2025.

To learn more about Atkore Inc. please visit the company's website at https://investors.atkore.com/overview/default.aspx.

About Atkore Inc.

Atkore is a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications. With 5,600 employees and $3.5B in sales in fiscal year 2023, we deliver sustainable solutions to meet the growing demands of electrification and digital transformation. To learn more, please visit www.atkore.com.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Atkore International Group Inc

