13.02.2024 23:00:00
Atkore Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Atkore Inc. (the "Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences:
- Citi’s Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference, February 20, 2024, Miami – Bill Waltz, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.
- Barclays 41st Annual Industrial Select Conference, February 21, 2024, Miami – David Johnson is scheduled to participate in investor meetings.
- Loop Capital Markets 5th Annual Investor Conference, March 12, 2024, New York City – David Johnson is scheduled to participate in investor meetings.
A replay of the Citi webcast will be available on Atkore’s Investor Relations website (https://investors.atkore.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx) until Thursday, February 20, 2025.
To learn more about Atkore Inc. please visit the company's website at https://investors.atkore.com/overview/default.aspx.
About Atkore Inc.
Atkore is a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications. With 5,600 employees and $3.5B in sales in fiscal year 2023, we deliver sustainable solutions to meet the growing demands of electrification and digital transformation. To learn more, please visit www.atkore.com.
