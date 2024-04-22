|
Atkore Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Atkore Inc. (the "Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences:
- Oppenheimer 19th Annual Industrial Growth Conference, May 8 & 9, 2024, Virtual – David Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, and Matt Kline, Vice President – Treasury & Investor Relations, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.
- B. Riley Securities 24th Annual Institutional Investor Conference, May 22, 2024, Beverly Hills – Matt Kline is scheduled to participate in an analyst hosted round table and investor meetings.
- KeyBanc Capital Markets 24th Annual Industrials & Basic Materials Conference, May 30, 2024, Boston – David Johnson and Matt Kline are scheduled to participate in investor meetings.
A replay of the Oppenheimer webcast will be available for 90 days on Atkore’s Investor Relations website (https://investors.atkore.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx).
To learn more about Atkore Inc. please visit the company's website at https://investors.atkore.com/overview/default.aspx.
About Atkore Inc.
Atkore is a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications. With 5,600 employees and $3.5B in sales in fiscal year 2023, we deliver sustainable solutions to meet the growing demands of electrification and digital transformation. To learn more, please visit www.atkore.com.
