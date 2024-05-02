|
02.05.2024 22:15:00
Atkore Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
The Board of Directors of Atkore Inc. (the "Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of common stock payable on May 31, 2024, to stockholders of record on May 21, 2024.
About Atkore Inc.
Atkore is a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications. With 5,600 employees and $3.5B in sales in fiscal year 2023, we deliver sustainable solutions to meet the growing demands of electrification and digital transformation. To learn more, please visit www.atkore.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240502992907/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Atkore International Group Incmehr Nachrichten
|
22.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Atkore International Group zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
31.01.24
|Ausblick: Atkore International Group öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
17.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Atkore International Group gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
16.11.23
|Ausblick: Atkore International Group stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Atkore International Group Incmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Atkore International Group Inc
|162,30
|-0,46%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- ATX geht kaum verändert aus dem Handel -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Hang Seng letztlich mit Gewinnen - Feiertag in Japan und Schanghai
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt herrschte vor dem Wochenende Zurückhaltung. Beim deutschen Leitindex waren am Freitag höhere Kurse zu sehen. Die US-Börsen verbuchten vor dem Wochenende Gewinne. An der Börse in Hongkong ging es zum Wochenschluss aufwärts.