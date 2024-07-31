|
31.07.2024 23:20:00
Atkore Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
The Board of Directors of Atkore Inc. (the "Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of common stock payable on August 30, 2024, to stockholders of record on August 20, 2024.
About Atkore Inc.
Atkore is a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications. With 5,600 employees and $3.5B in sales in fiscal year 2023, we deliver sustainable solutions to meet the growing demands of electrification and digital transformation. To learn more, please visit www.atkore.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240731368359/en/
