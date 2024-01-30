|
Atkore Inc. Initiates Quarterly Dividend
The Board of Directors of Atkore Inc. (the "Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of common stock payable on March 15, 2024, to stockholders of record on February 27, 2024. This is the first quarterly dividend to be paid by the Company as part of its new dividend program, which was announced during the presentation of its updated capital deployment model and Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 earnings release on November 17, 2023.
About Atkore Inc.
Atkore is a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications. With 5,600 employees and $3.5B in sales in fiscal year 2023, we deliver sustainable solutions to meet the growing demands of electrification and digital transformation. To learn more, please visit www.atkore.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240130643302/en/
