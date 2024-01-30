30.01.2024 22:15:00

Atkore Inc. Initiates Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Atkore Inc. (the "Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of common stock payable on March 15, 2024, to stockholders of record on February 27, 2024. This is the first quarterly dividend to be paid by the Company as part of its new dividend program, which was announced during the presentation of its updated capital deployment model and Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 earnings release on November 17, 2023.

About Atkore Inc.

Atkore is a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications. With 5,600 employees and $3.5B in sales in fiscal year 2023, we deliver sustainable solutions to meet the growing demands of electrification and digital transformation. To learn more, please visit www.atkore.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Atkore International Group Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Atkore International Group Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Atkore International Group Inc 144,10 2,27% Atkore International Group Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf US-Zinsentscheid: Wall Street letztendlich uneins -- ATX letztendlich etwas fester -- DAX beendet Handel leicht im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnete am Dienstag kleine Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich knapp auf grünem Terrain. An der Wall Street ließ sich am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung ausmachen. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen