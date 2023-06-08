08.06.2023 01:26:00

Atkore Inc. to Participate at the 2023 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

Atkore Inc. (the "Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced that David Johnson, Vice President-Chief Financial and Accounting Officer, is scheduled to participate in a question and answer session at the 2023 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on Wednesday, June 14th at 1:25 pm Central Time.

A webcast link of the live event will be available on the Investor Relations site of atkore.com (Atkore Inc. - Investors - Events & Presentations). A replay of the webcast will be available on the same website until Monday, December 11, 2023.

To learn more about Atkore Inc. please visit the company's website at https://investors.atkore.com/.

About Atkore Inc.

Atkore is forging a future where our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities are building better together – a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world.

With a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, Atkore is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions.

