23.07.2024 13:16:14

Atlas Energy, Kodiak Partners For Autonomous Trucking Technology

(RTTNews) - Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) announced Tuesday a partnership with Kodiak Robotics, Inc. Under this agreement, Kodiak will supply its autonomous driving technology to Atlas' trucks through a driver-as-a-service licensing model in the Permian Basin.

Atlas will maintain ownership of the trucks, while Kodiak will provide its Kodiak Driver technology and operational support, which includes remote monitoring from its operations center in Lancaster, Texas.

On May 2, the companies completed their first driverless delivery of frac sand over a distance of 21 miles in West Texas.

Furthermore, Atlas plans to commence commercial operations early next year, utilizing its first two trucks outfitted with the Kodiak Driver for frac sand deliveries along the established network of private lease roads in the Permian Basin.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Atlas Energy Solutions Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Atlas Energy Solutions Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX vorbörslich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften sich zur Wochenmitte leichter präsentieren. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchen zur Wochenmitte Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen