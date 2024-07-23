Atlas Energy, Kodiak Partners For Autonomous Trucking Technology

(RTTNews) - Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) announced Tuesday a partnership with Kodiak Robotics, Inc. Under this agreement, Kodiak will supply its autonomous driving technology to Atlas' trucks through a driver-as-a-service licensing model in the Permian Basin.

Atlas will maintain ownership of the trucks, while Kodiak will provide its Kodiak Driver technology and operational support, which includes remote monitoring from its operations center in Lancaster, Texas.

On May 2, the companies completed their first driverless delivery of frac sand over a distance of 21 miles in West Texas.

Furthermore, Atlas plans to commence commercial operations early next year, utilizing its first two trucks outfitted with the Kodiak Driver for frac sand deliveries along the established network of private lease roads in the Permian Basin.