28.03.2024 13:31:49

Atlas Lithium Rallies 19% In Pre-market On Getting $30 Mln Strategic Investment From Mitsui

(RTTNews) - Shares of Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX), are surging more than 19 percent in pre-market on Thursday to $17.83, after the lithium exploration and development company received $30 million strategic investment from Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui is purchasing $30 million of Atlas Lithium shares at a 10% premium to the 5-day volume-weighted average price.

"The Strategic Investment provides Atlas Lithium with immediately available funds to continue its rapid development towards revenue generation with the production and sale of high-quality, low cost, environmentally sustainable lithium concentrate," Atlas Lithium said in a statement.

Mitsui has also entered into an offtake agreement with Atlas Lithium for the future purchase of lithium concentrate. Mitsui will buy 15,000 tons of lithium concentrate from Phase 1 and 60,000 tons per year for five years from Phase 2 of Atlas Lithium's soon-to-be-producing Neves Project in Brazil's Lithium Valley.

Atlas Lithium shares had closed at $14.92, up 7.18 percent on Wednesday. The stock has been trading in the range of $11.80 - $45.00 in the last 1 year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Brazil Minerals Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Brazil Minerals Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Letzter Handelstag der Karwoche: ATX geht etwas fester ins lange Wochenende -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich an Gründonnerstag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte am letzten Tag der verkürzten Handelswoche sich in der Nähe der Nulllinie.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen