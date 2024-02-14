14.02.2024 12:51:26

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $34.8 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $36 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.49 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.4 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $399.7 million from $385.2 million last year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $34.8 Mln. vs. $36 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.42 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.4 -Revenue (Q4): $399.7 Mln vs. $385.2 Mln last year.

