14.02.2024 12:51:26
Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $34.8 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $36 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.49 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.4 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $399.7 million from $385.2 million last year.
Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $34.8 Mln. vs. $36 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.42 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.4 -Revenue (Q4): $399.7 Mln vs. $385.2 Mln last year.
