Atmus Filtration To Acquire Koch Filter For $395 Mln Post Tax

(RTTNews) - Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU), a filtration manufacturer and media solutions provider, Monday announced that it has agreed to acquire Koch Filter Corp, a manufacturer of air filtration solutions for growing end-markets, for $395 million in cash, after tax.

The transaction includes the acquisition of industrial and commercial HVAC, data centers and power generation, from Air Distribution Technologies, Inc., a portfolio company of Truelink Capital and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

With this acquisition, Atmus Filtration expects the deal to add EBITDA margin in 2026 and achieve high-single-digit ROIC by 2028.

The deal represents a 13.9x multiple based on Koch Filter's Adjusted EBITDA for the 2025 fiscal year ended September 30, 2025.

Koch Filter generated $156 million in revenue in the 2025 fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, said the company in a statement.

Atmus surmises to fund the deal through a combination of cash and credit and this includes a potential upsize of the credit facility.

On Friday, ATMU shares closed at $47.82, up 2.40% on the New York Stock exchange.