Atos appoints Philippe Salle Chairman of the Board of Directors with effect from October 14, 2024

and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer from February 01, 2025

Paris, France, 15 October 2024 - Atos today announces the appointment of Philippe Salle as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company with immediate effect and as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer with effect from February 01, 2025.

In the context of the Group's financial restructuring, the Nominations and Governance Committee chaired by Lead Independent Director Elizabeth Tinkham, conducted a rigorous selection process with the support of an internationally renowned recruitment firm and in consultation with selected Company creditors.

At its meeting on October 14, 2024, the Board of Directors approved unanimously, on the recommendation of the Nominations and Governance Committee:

the co-optation of Philippe Salle as a Director, subject to ratification by shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting;





his appointment as Chairman of the Board of Directors with immediate effect; and





his appointment as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1st February 2025.





With extensive experience as CEO, notably in listed companies, Philippe Salle will bring invaluable skills and insights to support the deployment of the business plan and the restructuring of the Group.

Jean-Pierre Mustier will act as Chief Executive Officer of the Company until January 31, 2025, and remain a member of the Board of Directors, ensuring an orderly, constructive and effective transition. In particular, he will be responsible for monitoring and ensuring the proper implementation of the accelerated safeguard plan, which is essential for the Group.

The Board meeting of October 14, 2024 also noted Philippe Salle's intention to participate in the financial restructuring of the Company by investing a total amount of at least €9 million in the Company. This investment would take the form of a subscription to the right issue with preferential subscription rights, decided in the context of the accelerated safeguard plan, if the conditions for completion so permit, or subsequently directly on the market.

Jean-Pierre Mustier, Chief Executive Officer of Atos, said: " I am delighted to welcome Philippe Salle to the Board. Philippe Salle is a highly experienced executive whose qualities and expertise in leading blue-chip companies will be a crucial asset as Atos looks to the future. He has also an extensive track record in creating shareholders value. We will work closely together to ensure a smooth transition and the effective deployment of the Group's business and restructuring plan, in the interests of all stakeholders."

Philippe Salle, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Atos, said: "It is with great enthusiasm and conviction that I join the Atos Group. I am aware of the challenges that lie ahead, but also of the Group's strengths, from the quality of its services to the ongoing commitment of its employees, which will enable us, together, to open a new chapter in the Group's history."

About Philippe Salle

Philippe Salle began his career with Total in Indonesia in 1988. He then joined Accenture in 1990 where he was promoted to senior consultant. He joined McKinsey in 1995 and became senior manager in 1998. He joined the Vedior group in 1999 (now Randstad, a company listed on Euronext Amsterdam), and became Chairman and CEO of Vedior France in 2002. He became a member of the Executive Board in 2003 and was appointed Head of Southern Europe in 2006. In 2007, he joined the Geoservices group (sold to Schlumberger in 2010), a technology company in the oil sector and under LBO, first as Deputy CEO and then as Chairman and CEO. In June 2011, Philippe Salle was appointed Chairman and CEO of Altran Group (a company listed on Euronext Paris), an engineering consultancy and world leader in innovation. In April 2015, Philippe Salle was appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Elior Group (a company listed on Euronext Paris), a world leader in catering and services. In December 2017, Philippe Salle was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Emeria (a company under LBO), the world's leading provider of real estate services and technologies.

Philippe Salle has also served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Viridien (formerly CGG) since 26 April 2018, and as a member of the Board of Directors of Banque Transatlantique since 2010.

Philippe Salle is a graduate of the Ecole des Mines de Paris and holds an MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management, Northwestern University (Chicago, USA). He is a Chevalier de l'ordre national du Mérite, Chevalier de la Légion d'honneur and Commandeur de l'ordre du Mérite de la République italienne.

