Atos Reports Offer For BDS's Advanced Computing, Mission-Critical Systems, Cybersecurity Products

(RTTNews) - Atos SE (AEXAF) said it has received a non-binding confirmatory offer letter from the French State regarding the potential acquisition of 100% of the Advanced Computing, Mission-Critical Systems and Cybersecurity Products activities of the company's Big Data & Cybersecurity division. The non-binding confirmatory offer is for a total enterprise value of 700 million euros. The Atos' Board and the management will discuss the proposal with the French State.

Also, the company confirmed its objective of reaching a definitive financial restructuring agreement with the Onepoint consortium and its financial creditors, which will then be implemented through an accelerated procedure by July 2024.