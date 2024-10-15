AtriCure Announces Launch of cryoSPHERE MAX™ Probe for Post-Operative Pain Management

AtriCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRC), a leading innovator in surgical treatments and therapies for atrial fibrillation (Afib), left atrial appendage (LAA) management, and post-operative pain management, today announced that it has launched the cryoSPHERE MAX™ cryoablation probe. The cryoSPHERE MAX probe features a larger ball tip designed to optimize Cryo Nerve Block™ therapy (cryoNB). The new probe reduces freeze times by 50% when compared to AtriCure’s first generation cryoSPHERE® cryoablation probe, and over 30% when compared to the cryoSPHERE®+ probe.

"Every second matters in patient care, and the cryoSPHERE MAX optimizes efficiency for patients and surgeons,” said Michael Carrel, President and Chief Executive Officer at AtriCure. "Strengthening our groundbreaking platform of devices for Cryo Nerve Block therapy underscores AtriCure’s commitment to enhancing surgeons' procedural experience and pursuing better outcomes for patients.”

The cryoSPHERE MAX device continues AtriCure’s innovation for the cryoNB therapy by reducing the recommended ablation time by 50% per targeted nerve to 60 seconds. This next generation device features upgrades in insulation, Nitrous Oxide gas utilization, tactile tissue feedback, and real time temperature monitoring. cryoSPHERE MAX features a larger 10 mm ball tip that has 60% more surface area than the current cryoSPHERE devices, providing improvements in target tissue coverage, greater heat extraction, and larger ice ball formation. These improvements enable cryoSPHERE MAX to significantly reduce freeze times, which reduces total operative time and improves gas utilization.

"I found the cryoSPHERE MAX probe to be easier to use in locating the rib/nerve and to maintain contact,” said Dr. Joseph Lamelas, Cardiothoracic Surgery, University of Miami Health System, Miami, FL. "The time to reach optimal temperature was very fast as well, as was the rapid disconnect, making the one-minute freeze very manageable.”

cryoNB therapy is an adjunctive, non-pharmacological procedure that uses AtriCure’s cryoICE platform technology to freeze targeted intercostal nerves and temporarily block pain along peripheral nerve pathways. Physicians are utilizing cryoNB therapy as part of their multimodal strategy to provide post-operative pain relief for several months after surgery. According to The Society of Thoracic Surgeons, one in seven lung surgery patients (14%) becomes a new persistent opioid user after surgery, demonstrating the extent to which opioid addiction is a common post-operative complication.1

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements”– that is, statements related to future events that by their nature address matters that are uncertain. Actual results could differ materially. For details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, visit http://www.atricure.com/forward-looking-statements as well as our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q which contain risk factors. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release and the related attachment as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 37 million people worldwide. Electrophysiologists, cardiothoracic and thoracic surgeons around the globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib, reduction of Afib related complications and post-operative pain management. AtriCure’s Isolator® Synergy™ Ablation System is the first medical device to receive FDA approval for the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCure’s AtriClip® Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA management devices worldwide. AtriCure’s Hybrid AF™ Therapy is a minimally invasive procedure that provides a lasting solution for long-standing persistent Afib patients. AtriCure’s cryoICE cryoSPHERE® probes are cleared for temporary ablation of peripheral nerves to block pain, providing pain relief in cardiac and thoracic procedures. For more information, visit AtriCure.com or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @AtriCure.

