AtriCure Announces that the First Patient has been Treated with the Revolutionary AtriClip® FLEX-Mini™ Device

AtriCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRC), a leading innovator in surgical treatments and therapies for atrial fibrillation (Afib), left atrial appendage (LAA) management, and post-operative pain management, today announced that the first patient was treated with the AtriClip® FLEX-Mini™ device, which recently received 510(k) clearance. The AtriClip FLEX-Mini sets a new standard as the smallest profile surgical LAA device on the market and builds upon the proven technology of AtriCure’s AtriClip platform, with ease of use and design simplicity that offers enhanced access and increased visibility for physicians.

"The AtriClip FLEX-Mini is an unparalleled product that reinforces our position as the market leader in surgical LAA management,” said Michael Carrel, President and Chief Executive Officer at AtriCure. "With nearly 600,000 AtriClip devices sold globally, we are having a significant impact on patients’ lives. Continuing to innovate and enhance the unique features of our AtriClip platform will support even greater growth in this market.”

The AtriClip FLEX-Mini, the smallest surgical LAA device available in the market, incorporates the trusted elements of the AtriClip portfolio, featuring a fully enclosed design with parallel beams for continuous closing force, ensuring optimal pressure on atrial tissue. The low-profile design enhances visibility without compromising stability, providing physicians with unprecedented control during procedures. Additionally, the device's ergonomic handle design enables single-handed placement, further simplifying the application process.

"The AtriClip FLEX-Mini is a significant step forward in ensuring patients receive the best possible treatment,” said Dr. Ibrahim S. Sultan, MD, Professor and Chief, Division of Cardiac Surgery, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. "This device builds off the first- and second-generation platforms, which established an incredible record of clinical outcomes. With surgical LAA management now having the highest-level recommendation for treatment from multiple physician societies, this new technology will make it even easier for my surgeon colleagues to choose mechanical appendage closure.”

For more information about the AtriClip line of products, visit our website at www.atricure.com/laa-exclusion

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements”– that is, statements related to future events that by their nature address matters that are uncertain. Actual results could differ materially. For details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, visit http://www.atricure.com/forward-looking-statements as well as our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q which contain risk factors. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release and the related attachment as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 37 million people worldwide. Electrophysiologists, cardiothoracic and thoracic surgeons around the globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib, reduction of Afib related complications and post-operative pain management. AtriCure’s Isolator® Synergy™ Ablation System is the first medical device to receive FDA approval for the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCure’s AtriClip® Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA management devices worldwide. AtriCure’s Hybrid AF™ Therapy is a minimally invasive procedure that provides a lasting solution for long-standing persistent Afib patients. AtriCure’s cryoICE cryoSPHERE® probes are cleared for temporary ablation of peripheral nerves to block pain, providing pain relief in cardiac and thoracic procedures. For more information, visit AtriCure.com or follow us on Twitter @AtriCure.

