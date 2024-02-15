AtriCure Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

AtriCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRC), a leading innovator in surgical treatments and therapies for atrial fibrillation (Afib), left atrial appendage (LAA) management and post-operative pain management, today announced fourth quarter 2023 and full year 2023 financial results.

"Our 2023 results showcase the broad-based expansion of our many growth drivers, balanced by disciplined investments as we make progress towards sustained profitability,” said Michael Carrel, President and Chief Executive Officer at AtriCure. "We begin 2024 with strong momentum throughout our business and an unwavering focus on advancing innovation, clinical science and therapy awareness as we establish new standards of care for patients globally.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue for the fourth quarter 2023 was $106.5 million, an increase of 21.0% (an increase of 20.5% on a constant currency basis) over fourth quarter 2022 revenue. U.S. revenue was $88.8 million, an increase of $14.9 million or 20.1%, compared to fourth quarter 2022 revenue. U.S. revenue reflected strong growth across franchises, driven by sales of our EPi-Sense® Systems for Hybrid AF™ Therapy procedures, AtriClip® Flex·V® devices, ENCOMPASS® clamp and cryoSPHERE® probe. International revenue increased $3.6 million or 25.8% (an increase of 22.1% on a constant currency basis) to $17.8 million, reflecting growth across all franchises and major geographic regions. On a sequential basis, worldwide revenue for the fourth quarter 2023 increased approximately 8.4% over third quarter 2023.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter 2023 was $79.8 million compared to $65.1 million for the fourth quarter 2022. Gross margin was 74.9% and 74.0% for the fourth quarters 2023 and 2022, showing improvement of 94 basis points. Loss from operations for the fourth quarter 2023 was $8.7 million, compared to $4.1 million for the fourth quarter 2022, driven by investments in clinical trials and product development initiatives outpacing revenue growth. Basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.21 for the fourth quarter 2023, compared to $0.09 for the fourth quarter 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was positive for the fourth quarter 2023 at $4.8 million, compared to positive $6.0 million for fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted loss per share for the fourth quarter 2023 was $0.21 compared to $0.09 for the fourth quarter 2022.

Constant currency revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted loss per share are non-GAAP measures. We discuss these non-GAAP measures and provide reconciliations to GAAP measures later in this release.

2023 Financial Results

Revenue for 2023 was $399.2 million, an increase of $68.9 million or 20.8% (an increase of 20.6% on a constant currency basis), compared to 2022 revenue. Revenue growth resulted from deepening market penetration globally and expanding physician adoption of our products across franchises. U.S. revenue increased 20.3% to $333.5 million. International revenue was $65.7 million, an increase of $12.5 million or 23.5% (an increase of 22.1% on a constant currency basis). Gross profit for 2023 was $300.4 million compared to $245.9 million for 2022, and gross margin increased to 75.2% for 2023 compared to 74.4% for 2022.

Loss from operations for 2023 was $26.7 million, compared to $42.7 million for 2022, reflecting strong revenue growth, cost efficiencies and improving operating leverage while expanding research and development investments. Basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.66 for 2023, compared to $1.02 for 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was positive $19.4 million for 2023, compared to negative $2.2 million for 2022. The adjusted loss per share for 2023 was $0.75 compared to an adjusted loss per share of $1.02 for 2022.

2024 Financial Guidance

Full year 2024 revenue is projected to be approximately $459 million to $466 million, reflecting growth of approximately 15% to 17% over full year 2023. Full year 2024 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately $26 million to $29 million, with improvements annually thereafter. Full year 2024 adjusted EBITDA represents an approximately 34% to 49% increase over full year 2023. Full year 2024 adjusted loss per share is expected to be in the range of $0.74 to $0.82.

Conference Call

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 37 million people worldwide. Electrophysiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons around the globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib and reduction of Afib related complications. AtriCure’s Isolator® Synergy™ Ablation System is the first medical device to receive FDA approval for the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCure’s AtriClip® Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA management devices worldwide. AtriCure’s Hybrid AF™ Therapy is a minimally invasive procedure that provides a lasting solution for long-standing persistent Afib patients. AtriCure’s cryoICE cryoSPHERE® probes are cleared for temporary ablation of peripheral nerves to block pain, providing pain relief in cardiac and thoracic procedures. For more information, visit AtriCure.com or follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) @AtriCure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements”– that is, statements related to future events that by their nature address matters that are uncertain. This press release also includes forward-looking projected financial information that is based on current estimates and forecasts. Actual results could differ materially. For details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, visit http://www.atricure.com/forward-looking-statements as well as our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q which contain risk factors. Except where otherwise noted, the information contained in this release is as of February 15, 2024. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release and the related attachment as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement AtriCure’s condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP, AtriCure provides certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release as supplemental financial metrics.

Revenue reported on a constant currency basis is a non-GAAP measure, calculated by applying previous period foreign currency exchange rates to each of the comparable periods. Management analyzes revenue on a constant currency basis to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on revenue, the Company believes that evaluating growth in revenue on a constant currency basis provides an additional and meaningful assessment of revenue to both management and investors.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income (loss) before other income/expense (including interest), income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, acquisition costs, legal settlement costs, impairment of intangible asset and change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities. Management believes in order to properly understand short-term and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of these excluded items in addition to GAAP measures. The excluded items vary in frequency and/or impact on our continuing results of operations and management believes that the excluded items are typically not reflective of our ongoing core business operations and financial condition. Further, management uses adjusted EBITDA for both strategic and annual operating planning. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA reported in this release to the most comparable GAAP measure for the respective periods appears in the table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Income (Loss) (Adjusted EBITDA)” later in this release.

Adjusted loss per share is a non-GAAP measure which calculates the net (loss) income per share before non-cash adjustments in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, impairment of intangible asset and legal settlement costs. A reconciliation of adjusted (loss) income per share reported in this release to the most comparable GAAP measure for the respective periods appears in the table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Loss Per Share” later in this release.

The non-GAAP financial measures used by AtriCure may not be the same or calculated in the same manner as those used and calculated by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for AtriCure’s financial results prepared and reported in accordance with GAAP. We urge investors to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financials measures included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

ATRICURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 United States Revenue: Open ablation $ 27,299 $ 23,506 $ 105,287 $ 86,119 Minimally invasive ablation 12,677 9,707 44,577 38,553 Pain management 12,950 11,240 49,199 39,974 Total ablation 52,926 44,453 199,063 164,646 Appendage management 35,834 29,435 134,481 112,555 Total United States 88,760 73,888 333,544 277,201 International Revenue: Open ablation 8,468 7,424 31,483 26,809 Minimally invasive ablation 1,850 1,737 6,670 5,986 Pain management 799 183 2,013 558 Total ablation 11,117 9,344 40,166 33,353 Appendage management 6,666 4,796 25,535 19,825 Total International 17,783 14,140 65,701 53,178 Total revenue 106,543 88,028 399,245 330,379 Cost of revenue 26,728 22,915 98,875 84,439 Gross profit 79,815 65,113 300,370 245,940 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses 20,796 13,748 73,915 57,337 Selling, general and administrative expenses 67,687 55,501 253,138 231,272 Total operating expenses 88,483 69,249 327,053 288,609 Loss from operations (8,668 ) (4,136 ) (26,683 ) (42,669 ) Other (expense) income, net (748 ) 87 (3,164 ) (3,529 ) Loss before income tax expense (9,416 ) (4,049 ) (29,847 ) (46,198 ) Income tax expense 373 121 591 268 Net loss $ (9,789 ) $ (4,170 ) $ (30,438 ) $ (46,466 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.21 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.66 ) $ (1.02 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic and diluted 46,447 45,912 46,309 45,740

ATRICURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments $ 137,285 $ 121,113 Accounts receivable, net 52,501 42,693 Inventories 67,897 45,931 Prepaid and other current assets 8,563 5,477 Total current assets 266,246 215,214 Long-term investments — 51,509 Property and equipment, net 42,435 38,833 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,324 3,787 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 298,767 274,120 Other noncurrent assets 2,160 1,985 Total assets $ 613,932 $ 585,448 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 72,036 $ 52,920 Other current liabilities and current maturities of debt and leases 2,533 5,472 Total current liabilities 74,569 58,392 Long-term debt 60,593 56,834 Finance and operating lease liabilities 11,368 12,242 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,234 1,226 Total liabilities 147,764 128,694 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 48 47 Additional paid-in capital 824,170 787,422 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (993 ) (4,096 ) Accumulated deficit (357,057 ) (326,619 ) Total stockholders' equity 466,168 456,754 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 613,932 $ 585,448

ATRICURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP RESULTS TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Income (Loss) (Adjusted EBITDA) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss, as reported $ (9,789 ) $ (4,170 ) $ (30,438 ) $ (46,466 ) Income tax expense 373 121 591 268 Other income (expense), net 748 (87 ) 3,164 3,529 Depreciation and amortization expense 4,179 2,919 14,813 11,710 Share-based compensation expense 9,312 7,197 35,728 28,771 Net gain from legal settlements — — (4,412 ) — Non-GAAP adjusted income (loss) (adjusted EBITDA) $ 4,823 $ 5,980 $ 19,446 $ (2,188 ) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Loss Per Share Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss, as reported $ (9,789 ) $ (4,170 ) $ (30,438 ) $ (46,466 ) Net gain from legal settlements — — (4,412 ) — Non-GAAP adjusted net loss $ (9,789 ) $ (4,170 ) $ (34,850 ) $ (46,466 ) Basic and diluted adjusted net loss per share $ (0.21 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.75 ) $ (1.02 ) Weighted average shares used in computing adjusted net loss per share Basic and diluted 46,447 45,912 46,309 45,740

