AtriCure Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

AtriCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRC), a leading innovator in surgical treatments and therapies for atrial fibrillation (Afib), left atrial appendage (LAA) management and post-operative pain management, today announced third quarter 2022 financial results.

"We are proud to share another quarter of strong commercial execution across our business, with excellent EnCompass traction following our launch earlier this year, increasing EPi-Sense® revenue and accounts, and ongoing strength in our pain management business,” said Michael Carrel, President and Chief Executive Officer of AtriCure. "Our broad and deep portfolio once again enabled outstanding results, and we continue to build our organization and pipeline of activity to deliver and expand on the substantial growth opportunities ahead.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter 2022 was $83.2 million, an increase of 18.1% (an increase of 19.8% on a constant currency basis) over third quarter 2021 revenue. U.S. revenue was $69.8 million, an increase of $12.2 million or 21.3%, compared to third quarter 2021. U.S. revenue growth was driven by sales across key product lines, notably the cryoSPHERE® probe for post-operative pain management, the AtriClip® Flex·V® device and the new ENCOMPASS® clamp. International revenue increased $0.5 million or 4.2% (an increase of 13.5% on a constant currency basis) to $13.4 million, driven primarily by growth in Australia and Japan. On a sequential basis, worldwide revenue for the third quarter 2022 decreased approximately 1.5% from second quarter 2022.

Gross profit for the third quarter 2022 was $61.7 million compared to $52.2 million for the third quarter 2021. Gross margin remained flat at 74.1% for both the third quarters 2022 and 2021 reflecting leverage of higher sales volumes offset by inflationary and supply chain cost pressures and shift in product mix to lower margin products. Loss from operations for the third quarter 2022 was $10.7 million, compared to income of $98.7 million for the third quarter 2021. Third quarter 2021 income from operations includes a $189.9 million credit to operating expenses for the change in fair value of contingent consideration, offset partially by an $82.3 million intangible asset impairment charge for the IPR&D asset associated with the aMAZETM clinical trial. Basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.27 for the third quarter 2022, compared to $2.15 and $2.11, respectively, for the third quarter 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative for the third quarter 2022 at $0.7 million, compared to positive $0.7 million for third quarter of 2021. Adjusted loss per share for the third quarter 2022 was $0.27 compared to $0.23 for the third quarter 2021.

Constant currency revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted loss per share are non-GAAP measures. We discuss these non-GAAP measures and provide reconciliations to GAAP measures later in this release.

2022 Financial Guidance

Full year 2022 revenue is projected to be approximately $328 million to $333 million, reflecting growth of approximately 20% to 21% over full year 2021. Management now expects full year 2022 adjusted EBITDA to be a loss of approximately $4 million, and full year 2022 adjusted loss per share of approximately $1.10 to $1.12.

Conference Call

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 37 million people worldwide. Electrophysiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons around the globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib and reduction of Afib related complications. AtriCure’s Isolator® Synergy™ Ablation System is the first medical device to receive FDA approval for the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCure’s AtriClip® Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA management devices worldwide. AtriCure’s Hybrid AF™ Therapy is a minimally invasive procedure that provides a lasting solution for long-standing persistent Afib patients. AtriCure’s cryoICE cryoSPHERE® probe is cleared for temporary ablation of peripheral nerves to block pain, providing pain relief in cardiac and thoracic procedures. For more information, visit AtriCure.com or follow us on Twitter @AtriCure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements”– that is, statements related to future events that by their nature address matters that are uncertain. This press release also includes forward-looking projected financial information that is based on current estimates and forecasts. Actual results could differ materially. For details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, visit http://www.atricure.com/forward-looking-statements as well as our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q which contain risk factors. Except where otherwise noted, the information contained in this release and the related attachment is as of November 1, 2022. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release and the related attachment as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement AtriCure’s condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP, AtriCure provides certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release as supplemental financial metrics.

Revenue reported on a constant currency basis is a non-GAAP measure, calculated by applying previous period foreign currency exchange rates, which are determined by the average daily Euro to Dollar exchange rate, to each of the comparable periods. Management analyzes revenue on a constant currency basis to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on revenue, the Company believes that evaluating growth in revenue on a constant currency basis provides an additional and meaningful assessment of revenue to both management and investors.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net (loss) income before other income/expense (including interest), income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, acquisition costs, legal settlement costs, impairment of intangible asset and change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities. Management believes in order to properly understand short-term and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of these excluded items in addition to GAAP measures. The excluded items vary in frequency and/or impact on our continuing results of operations and management believes that the excluded items are typically not reflective of our ongoing core business operations and financial condition. Further, management uses adjusted EBITDA for both strategic and annual operating planning. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA reported in this release to the most comparable GAAP measure for the respective periods appears in the table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Loss (Adjusted EBITDA)” later in this release.

Adjusted (loss) income per share is a non-GAAP measure which calculates the net (loss) income per share before non-cash adjustments in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, impairment of intangible asset and legal settlement costs. A reconciliation of adjusted (loss) income per share reported in this release to the most comparable GAAP measure for the respective periods appears in the table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Loss Per Share” later in this release.

The non-GAAP financial measures used by AtriCure may not be the same or calculated in the same manner as those used and calculated by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for AtriCure’s financial results prepared and reported in accordance with GAAP. We urge investors to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financials measures included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

ATRICURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 United States Revenue: Open ablation $ 21,569 $ 17,893 $ 62,613 $ 54,835 Minimally invasive ablation 10,077 9,990 28,846 28,077 Pain management 10,510 6,253 28,734 15,860 Total ablation 42,156 34,136 120,193 98,772 Appendage management 27,620 23,401 83,120 69,144 Total United States 69,776 57,537 203,313 167,916 International Revenue: Open ablation 6,680 6,690 19,385 16,650 Minimally invasive ablation 1,445 1,849 4,249 4,698 Pain management 121 11 375 22 Total ablation 8,246 8,550 24,009 21,370 Appendage management 5,224 4,373 15,029 11,825 Total International 13,470 12,923 39,038 33,195 Total revenue 83,246 70,460 242,351 201,111 Cost of revenue 21,533 18,234 61,524 50,267 Gross profit 61,713 52,226 180,827 150,844 Operating expenses (benefit): Research and development expenses 15,169 11,284 43,589 34,698 Selling, general and administrative expenses 57,267 49,873 175,771 150,939 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (189,900 ) — (184,800 ) Intangible asset impairment — 82,300 — 82,300 Total operating expenses (benefit) 72,436 (46,443 ) 219,360 83,137 (Loss) income from operations (10,723 ) 98,669 (38,533 ) 67,707 Other expense, net (1,503 ) (1,523 ) (3,616 ) (3,632 ) (Loss) income before income tax expense (12,226 ) 97,146 (42,149 ) 64,075 Income tax expense 46 38 147 135 Net (loss) income $ (12,272 ) $ 97,108 $ (42,296 ) $ 63,940 Basic net (loss) income per share $ (0.27 ) $ 2.15 $ (0.93 ) $ 1.42 Diluted net (loss) income per share $ (0.27 ) $ 2.11 $ (0.93 ) $ 1.39 Weighted average shares used in computing net (loss) income per share: Basic 45,823 45,258 45,682 44,977 Diluted 45,823 46,100 45,682 45,996

ATRICURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments $ 122,644 $ 119,090 Accounts receivable, net 41,466 33,021 Inventories 43,953 38,964 Prepaid and other current assets 4,222 5,001 Total current assets 212,285 196,076 Long-term investments 51,413 104,338 Property and equipment, net 38,556 31,409 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,969 4,761 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 274,859 277,773 Other noncurrent assets 829 955 Total assets $ 581,911 $ 615,312 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 55,567 $ 54,689 Current maturities of leases 2,031 1,756 Total current liabilities 57,598 56,445 Long-term debt 60,061 59,741 Finance lease liabilities 9,407 10,082 Operating lease liabilities 3,314 4,068 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,223 1,220 Total liabilities 131,603 131,556 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 46 46 Additional paid-in capital 778,006 764,811 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,295 ) (948 ) Accumulated deficit (322,449 ) (280,153 ) Total stockholders' equity 450,308 483,756 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 581,911 $ 615,312

ATRICURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP RESULTS TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted (Loss) Income (Adjusted EBITDA) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss) income, as reported $ (12,272 ) $ 97,108 $ (42,296 ) $ 63,940 Income tax expense 46 38 147 135 Other expense, net 1,503 1,523 3,616 3,632 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,987 2,828 8,791 7,608 Share-based compensation expense 7,001 6,794 21,574 20,539 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (189,900 ) — (184,800 ) Intangible asset impairment — 82,300 — 82,300 Non-GAAP adjusted (loss) income (adjusted EBITDA) $ (735 ) $ 691 $ (8,168 ) $ (6,646 )

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Loss Per Share Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss) income, as reported $ (12,272 ) $ 97,108 $ (42,296 ) $ 63,940 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (189,900 ) — (184,800 ) Intangible asset impairment — 82,300 — 82,300 Non-GAAP adjusted net loss $ (12,272 ) $ (10,492 ) $ (42,296 ) $ (38,560 ) Basic and diluted adjusted net loss per share $ (0.27 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.93 ) $ (0.86 ) Weighted average shares used in computing adjusted net loss per share Basic and diluted 45,823 45,258 45,682 44,977

