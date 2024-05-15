|
15.05.2024 14:00:00
AtriCure to Participate in the 2024 Leerink Partners Healthcare Crossroads Conference
AtriCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRC), a leading innovator in surgical treatments and therapies for atrial fibrillation (Afib), left atrial appendage (LAA) management, and post-operative pain management, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming Leerink Partners Healthcare Crossroads Conference.
AtriCure’s management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 10:40 a.m. Central Time. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast by visiting the "Investors” section of the company’s website at https://ir.atricure.com.
About AtriCure
AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 37 million people worldwide. Electrophysiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons around the globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib and reduction of Afib related complications. AtriCure’s Isolator® Synergy™ Ablation System is the first medical device to receive FDA approval for the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCure’s AtriClip® Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA management devices worldwide. AtriCure’s Hybrid AF™ Therapy is a minimally invasive procedure that provides a lasting solution for long-standing persistent Afib patients. AtriCure’s cryoICE cryoSPHERE® probes are cleared for temporary ablation of peripheral nerves to block pain, providing pain relief in cardiac and thoracic procedures. For more information, visit AtriCure.com or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @AtriCure.
