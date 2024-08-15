15.08.2024 13:02:40

ATS Announces Pricing Of Upsized Offering Of C$400 Mln Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2032

(RTTNews) - ATS Corp. (ATS) announced on Thursday that it has priced its increased offering of senior unsecured notes at C$400 million, up from the original C$300 million.

These notes, which are set to mature in 2032, will carry an interest rate of 6.50%, with interest payments made in cash on a semi-annual basis. They will be issued at a price of C$1,000 for each C$1,000 of principal.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to settle outstanding balances on its revolving credit line associated with its senior syndicated credit facility.

This offering is classified as a private placement in Canada and is being marketed in the United States to qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A.

The anticipated closing date is around August 21, 2024, pending standard conditions.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc Registered Shs 24,20 0,00% ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Minus -- DAX fester -- Wall Street uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbucht am Freitag Gewinne. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am Freitag leichter. Die asiatischen Märkte legen vor dem Wochenende zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen