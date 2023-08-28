Ault Alliance Announces BitNile.com, Inc. to Expand Its Social Gaming with Launch of Blackjack on September 1, 2023

Ault Alliance Inc. ("Ault Alliance” or the "Company”) announced today that the metaverse platform, BitNile.com (the "Platform”), will be expanding its social gaming experience with the launch of Blackjack expected on September 1, 2023. The Platform is owned and operated by BitNile.com, Inc. ("BNC”), a wholly owned subsidiary of BitNile Metaverse, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNMV), which is a consolidated minority beneficially owned subsidiary of Ault Alliance. BNC believes that the popular casino game will increase revenue from the sale of in-world coins that are required to play its new and exciting Blackjack sweepstakes-based game.

BNC previously introduced social gaming on the Platform with the release of roulette, offering users an opportunity to play for fun or real money prizes through a sweepstakes model. The introduction of coin packages in the Platform, which users can purchase in varying denominations, has generated a revenue opportunity for BNC. BNC looks forward to adding other games in the future that are currently under development.

"We are very pleased that the Platform will be launching Blackjack as a part of its social gaming experience. I am excited to see the team at BNC harnessing its potential to generate significant revenue. More importantly, this new addition underscores BNC’s commitment to deliver a rich, engaging metaverse experience. While it’s still early in the ramp-up cycle, there is tremendous potential for future growth. There is a world of opportunities yet to be explored,” stated Milton "Todd” Ault, III, Executive Chairman of the Company and BNC.

Users can access and explore the early-access version of the Platform and receive updates by visiting https://BitNile.com.

Sweepstakes are only open to residents of the United States (other than residents of Idaho and Washington) who are at least eighteen years old or the age of majority in their jurisdiction (whichever occurs later) at the time of entry. Participation is void where prohibited by law.

For more information on Ault Alliance and its subsidiaries, Ault Alliance recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read Ault Alliance’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.Ault.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Ault Alliance, Inc.

Ault Alliance, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, Ault Alliance owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging artificial intelligence ecosystems and other industries, and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including metaverse platform, oil exploration, crane services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, consumer electronics, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, Ault Alliance extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Alliance’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.Ault.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes,” "plans,” "anticipates,” "projects,” "estimates,” "expects,” "intends,” "strategy,” "future,” "opportunity,” "may,” "will,” "should,” "could,” "potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.Ault.com.

