Ault Alliance Announces Gresham Worldwide Third Quarter 2023 Orders Increase to $15.4 Million

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company ("Ault Alliance," or the "Company"), today announced that its majority owned subsidiary, Giga-tronics, Inc., (OTCQB: GIGA), referred to as Gresham Worldwide, which concentrates in delivering high-performance, tailored electronic solutions for mission-critical applications across the defense, healthcare, telecommunications, and transportation sectors, announces its Q3 2023 orders have eclipsed $15.4 million. This figure represents a significant 52% increase from the preceding quarter. Gresham Worldwide ends the quarter with a backlog rising to $33.7 million, a 21 % increase.

Gresham Worldwide's success this quarter can be attributed to a surge in orders spanning its diverse operating sectors, complemented by winning contracts in areas like missile defense, medical devices, and electronic countermeasures systems.

Spotlight on Orders:

RF Solutions: Achieving $8.3 million in Q3 orders, this unit has thrived through close collaboration with global partners. Tailored RF solutions, especially in electronic countermeasures and defense, have positioned Gresham Worldwide as an impactful force, outpacing competitors in delivering RF, microwave, and millimeter wave solutions.

Precision Electronic Solutions: Securing over $5.2 million in Q3 orders, this segment has seen a surge due to its focus on electronic force protection and missile defense systems. Gresham Worldwide anticipates sustained growth in this sector through 2024.

Power Electronics & Displays: Q3 orders exceeded $2.0 million, driven by commercial demand for ruggedized power electronics and display solutions. Consistent growth is projected through 2024.

Jonathan Read, CEO of Gresham Worldwide, commented, "The global landscape continues to evolve, fueling spending on defense and electronic testing technologies across the US, UK, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Our commitment to collaboration and nurturing customer relationships positions Gresham Worldwide for sustained growth. We anticipate a buoyant demand for our precision electronic solutions through 2024."

About Ault Alliance, Inc.

Ault Alliance, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, Ault Alliance owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging artificial intelligence ecosystems and other industries, and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including metaverse platform, oil exploration, crane services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, consumer electronics, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, Ault Alliance extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Alliance’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.ault.com/.

About Gresham Worldwide

Gresham Worldwide operates across the US, UK, and Israel, championing technology solutions that enhance and protect lives. Specializing in Defense, Test & Training, Power Electronics, Displays, and RF Systems, the company predominantly supports the Defense & Aerospace sector, while also catering to critical applications in Medical Technology, Transportation, and Telecommunications. Visit Gresham Worldwide at www.greshamworldwide.com

