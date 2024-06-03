Ault Alliance Announces Plans to Issue a Special Preferred Artificial Intelligence Data Center and Bitcoin Mining Dividend to Stockholders

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company ("Ault Alliance,” or the "Company”), today announced it has obtained board approval for, and will pursue the issuance of, a special preferred Artificial Intelligence ("AI”) data center and Bitcoin mining dividend for stockholders of the Company’s common stock and Series C preferred stock. For each share of common stock beneficially owned, stockholders will receive one share of the newly designated preferred stock. This class of preferred shares is anticipated to pay a percentage of the profit from both the AI data center business and Bitcoin mining operations by the Company’s subsidiary Sentinum, Inc. ("Sentinum”) in cash as a special preferred dividend. The future dividend amount would be determined by the Board of Directors of the Company, subject to certain criteria that remain to be determined by the Board of Directors as well as regulatory approval. In addition, the Company reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to abandon the proposed dividend at any time prior to implementation.

The Company notes that the preferred dividend may range from 0.25% of the face value of the preferred stock, which is $1 per share, up to 25% of the face value of the preferred stock, subject to final approval from the Board of Directors.

The Company will seek stockholder approval to increase the number of authorized preferred shares. This transaction is meant for stockholders as of a to-be-determined future record date. The Company would seek to have this new class of preferred stock trade on a national exchange, pending stockholder approval. The new preferred stock is anticipated to have a stated value of $1.00 per share.

Milton "Todd” Ault III, Executive Chairman and Founder of the Company, stated, "This initiative has been important to the Company for a considerable amount of time, and we are committed to rewarding our stockholders. We are focusing on the logistics of accomplishing this dividend and are excited with the progress Sentinum, and the Company as a whole, have made in regard to its Bitcoin mining operations. This new preferred stock will reward stockholders with a percentage of the profits and future cash flows to be determined by the Board of Directors. We believe this is a unique opportunity to allow stockholders the opportunity to participate directly in one of our platform companies, Sentinum.”

With approximately 18,000 Bitcoin mining units operating and plans to expand its AI data center business, the Company is confident that this strategy will reward stockholders in both the short term and long term. The Company remains committed to maintaining its Bitcoin mining operations, which is expected to evolve from solely self-mined operations, to include the hosting of third party owned miners, and will continue to work on improving margins while expanding mining capabilities.

About Ault Alliance, Inc.

Ault Alliance, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, Ault Alliance owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging artificial intelligence ecosystems and other industries, and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including metaverse platform, oil exploration, crane services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, Ault Alliance extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Alliance’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.Ault.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes,” "plans,” "anticipates,” "projects,” "estimates,” "expects,” "intends,” "strategy,” "future,” "opportunity,” "may,” "will,” "should,” "could,” "potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8- K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.Ault.com.

