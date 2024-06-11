Ault Alliance Announces Twenty-Four Consecutive Monthly Cash Dividend Payments Timely Paid for Series D Preferred Stock

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company ("Ault Alliance,” or the "Company”), today announced the successful payment of the twenty-fourth consecutive monthly cash dividend for its 13.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the "Series D Preferred Stock”). Dividends on the Series D Preferred Stock are cumulative and are payable out of amounts legally available therefor at a rate equal to 13.00% per annum per $25.00 of stated liquidation preference per share, or $0.2708333 per share of Series D Preferred Stock per month.

Milton "Todd” Ault III, Founder and Executive Chairman of the Company, stated, "We are proud of the Company’s progress and the fact that the Company has never missed a dividend payment for the life of the Series D Preferred Stock. This achievement not only reflects our commitment to the long-term nature of the preferred dividend but is expected to enhance the Company’s credit profile. Looking ahead, this accomplishment provides a long-term track record of meeting our commitments, which we hope will enable us to grow our cash flow producing artificial intelligence data center operations and our crane business within our energy business segment. We will continue to update the market and our stockholders as we make further advancements.”

About Ault Alliance, Inc.

Ault Alliance, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, Ault Alliance owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging artificial intelligence ecosystems and other industries, and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including metaverse platform, oil exploration, crane services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, Ault Alliance extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Alliance’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.Ault.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes,” "plans,” "anticipates,” "projects,” "estimates,” "expects,” "intends,” "strategy,” "future,” "opportunity,” "may,” "will,” "should,” "could,” "potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.Ault.com.

