Ault Alliance Subsidiary, Sentinum, Inc., Launches Colocation and Hosting Services for AI Ecosystems and Other Businesses with High-Density Power Needs

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company ("Ault Alliance” or the "Company”) today announced the launch of its tailored colocation and hosting services for the emerging artificial intelligence ("AI”) ecosystems and other industries through Sentinum, Inc., formerly known as BitNile, Inc. ("Sentinum”), one of its wholly owned subsidiaries. Sentinum will offer these services from its Michigan data center (the "Michigan Data Center”) and plans to expand such operations in Montana and Texas. Additional details are available at www.sentinum.ai.

Sentinum provides colocation facilities with adjustable space options, enabling cost-effective business growth. Sentinum is committed to providing physically and logically secure operations to its customers through multi-level electronic access, including biometrics and sophisticated surveillance systems. Sentinum’s on-site technical support team is ready to assist its customers, ensuring smooth operations.

Jay Looney, Sentinum’s Chief Operating Officer, commented on the launch, "Although our data center has mainly served Bitcoin mining up until now, we see a substantial demand for hosting and full-service operations in AI and cloud computing sectors. Our vision at Sentinum is clear: We aim to deliver trustworthy, scalable, and safe hosting solutions for AI-centric businesses and others in need of high-density power. As we plan our expansion from Michigan to Montana and Texas, our commitment to unparalleled security and service availability is strong.”

Milton "Todd” Ault, III, the Company’s Executive Chairman added, "We are fortunate to have an accomplished data center expert in Jay, who joined our team earlier this year. I anticipate that Jay will have a tremendous impact on our continued success as we develop the build-out of our data center operations. I’m confident that Jay will focus on strategic and profitable expansion that will lead to our long-term stability and enhanced stockholder value.”

Michigan Data Center

Alliance Cloud Services, LLC ("ACS”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sentinum, owns and operates the Michigan Data Center, a 617,000 square foot energy-efficient facility, that boasts a power capacity of 28 megawatts ("MW”), 85% of which is green energy. The Michigan Data Center has the ability to scale to 300 MW, which would require additional capital and new power agreements with the existing utility company. ACS intends to undertake this expansion within the foreseeable future, subject to available financing and other conditions.

Montana Data Center

Sentinum’s wholly owned subsidiary, BNI Montana, LLC, has acquired land lease and power agreements to develop operational data centers in Montana, primarily for Bitcoin mining operations. The anticipated initial power capacity is up to 20 MW, for which construction and build-out have just been initiated. We believe the site has the potential to significantly expand, though a load feasibility study would need to be performed to determine the maximum expansion ability, and we would also require additional financial resources in order to increase the capacity.

Texas Data Center

The Company has agreements to operate a data center operation in West Texas. The current substation capacity is 12MW with the ability to scale to 78 MW through additional capital expenditures. We anticipate construction and build-out to begin within the next couple of months.

Leadership

Jay Looney, Sentinum’s Chief Operating Officer, with over 30 years of IT experience emphasizing data center services, is responsible for managing the data centers and associated services across all Ault Alliance companies. He has a global services perspective from time spent with Hewlett Packard and Accenture, was the founder and managing partner of a Texas based colocation/managed services company culminating in a successful exit for its equity holders.

For more information on Ault Alliance and its subsidiaries, Ault Alliance recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read Ault Alliance's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.Ault.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Ault Alliance, Inc.

Ault Alliance, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, Ault Alliance owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including metaverse platform, oil exploration, crane services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, consumer electronics, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, Ault Alliance extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Alliance’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.Ault.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K.

