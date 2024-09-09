Ault Alliance to Rebrand as Hyperscale Data, Inc., Effective September 10, 2024

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company ("Ault Alliance,” or the "Company”), will rebrand as Hyperscale Data, Inc. ("Hyperscale”) and trade under the new ticker symbol "GPUS” starting September 10, 2024. The Series D Preferred Shares ticker symbol will also change from "AULT PRD” to "GPUS PRD.” Current stockholders do not need to take any action. The rebranding aims to emphasize the Company’s dedication to enhancing its data center operations.

Hyperscale will focus on expanding its flagship Michigan artificial intelligence ("AI”) data center from approximately 30 megawatts ("MWs”) to approximately 300 MWs, subject to the Company’s receipt of regulatory approvals and the securing of adequate financing, which it may or may not obtain. This expansion aligns with industry expectations of increased data center power demand driven by significant AI advancements. Milton "Todd” Ault III, Executive Chairman of the Company, remarked, "Our Michigan facility and expanded services will be pivotal in addressing the escalating demand for AI-driven infrastructure. We are positioning the Company to be as close to a pure-play as possible to deliver the best return possible for our stockholders. Stockholders should expect additional announcements from the Company in the near future about management’s plans to deliver a pure-play data center business in Hyperscale.”

About Ault Alliance, Inc.

Ault Alliance, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, Ault Alliance owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. It also provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including a social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, Ault Alliance is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Alliance’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.Ault.com.

