Ault Alliance’s Sentinum Planning Major Expansion at Its Michigan and Montana Data Centers, Including up to 300 Megawatts Capacity in Michigan

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company ("Ault Alliance,” or the "Company”), today announced strategic plans for the data centers of its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc. ("Sentinum”). The Company plans to relocate, when possible, its Bitcoin mining operations to the Montana data center and to focus its Michigan facility solely on artificial intelligence ("AI”) hyperscale development. To support these plans, the Company is targeting to expand the capacity of its Michigan facility up to 300 megawatts ("MWs”), as well as a significant expansion of the Montana sites.

Building on the foundation of the Michigan site, acquired three years ago and currently boasting approximately 30 MWs of energized capacity, Sentinum seeks to become a leader in hosting high-density computing and AI hyperscale operations. The initiative aims to significantly enhance power capacity at both sites, with the Company actively seeking infrastructure financing and exploring partnerships to ensure full funding for the expansion.

Sentinum serves the AI and data processing sectors, providing critical colocation and hosting solutions through its wholly owned subsidiary, Alliance Cloud Services, LLC. The Michigan data center, located in southern Michigan, utilizes approximately 100,000 square feet within a larger 617,000 square foot building, located on a 34.5-acre site. Situated advantageously near power sources, it currently utilizes 28 MWs of eco-friendly power, with plans to increase capacity up to approximately 300MWs over the next three to five years, pending adequate funding.

In addition, Sentinum is on track to have its new facility in Montana operational by March 2024, initially boosting power capacity by 10MWs, and has current capacity of approximately 20MWs, with a vision for further expansion. Sentinum believes that the capacity of the Montana sites can be significantly expanded and has begun an electrical load study in collaboration with the local utility to explore potential power upgrades. Sentinum anticipates expanding the capacity at Montana to the extent possible, after determination of the completed load study, subject to additional funding.

Milton "Todd” Ault III, Founder and Executive Chairman of Ault Alliance, commented on the strategic vision and market response, stating, "Our foresight into the data center domain, together with the potential impact of AI, has positioned us at the cusp of what we believe will be significant growth. The current interest in our Michigan site and increased demand we are seeing in the market underscore the critical role of AI in shaping the future of the Company. We are fully committed to capitalizing on this momentum, steering Ault Alliance towards becoming a significant player in the AI-driven technological landscape.”

The expansion efforts highlight Sentinum’s readiness to invest in substantial growth potential, with a keen interest in partnerships and financial avenues to support these ambitions. William B. Horne, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, emphasized, "Our strategic efforts in Michigan and Montana are a testament to our commitment to expanding our technology infrastructure. By actively seeking financing and strategic partnerships, we are laying the groundwork for substantial advancements in our capacity to support the AI and large language model infrastructure needs.”

If successful in securing the necessary resources, this ambitious expansion would allow Sentinum to scale its operations and reinforce its position as a technology sector company, committed to advancing digital transformation and sustainability.

About Ault Alliance, Inc.

Ault Alliance, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, Ault Alliance owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging artificial intelligence ecosystems and other industries, and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including a metaverse platform, oil exploration, crane services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, consumer electronics, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, Ault Alliance extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Alliance’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.Ault.com.

