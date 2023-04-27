Ault Alliance’s Subsidiary, Ault Global Real Estate Equities, Unveils Four Newly Renovated Hotels with Grand Re-Openings

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company ("Ault Alliance” or the "Company”), announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Ault Global Real Estate Equities, Inc. ("AGREE”), had a grand re-opening of its four newly renovated hotel properties, the Hilton Garden Inn Madison West, Residence Inn Madison West, Courtyard Madison West, and Hilton Garden Inn Rockford. The hotels will celebrate with ribbon cutting ceremonies, and private tours, which can be booked during property visits.

Significant upgrades have been implemented across all four properties, with new fitness equipment set to be installed in the coming months. The Hilton Garden Inn locations in Middleton and Rockford now feature brand-new Peloton bikes. Catering to the increasing demand from corporate travelers, the Hilton Garden Inn properties have prioritized shower-only king rooms during renovations. Additional improvements include updated TVs and the installation at the Hilton Garden Inn Rockford of the only electric vehicle charging stations at a hotel in town. The Residence Inn’s renovations encompass new kitchen appliances, TVs, and planned internet connectivity upgrades for Residence Inn Madison West/Middleton, Courtyard Madison West/Middleton, and Hilton Garden Inn Madison West/Middleton.

Chris Wu, CEO of AGREE, stated, "We are thrilled to introduce these four beautifully renovated hotels, offering guests an exceptional hospitality experience. The elegant decor and cutting-edge amenities have been meticulously designed to create a welcoming and relaxing environment. The investment we made in these four exceptional properties in strategic locations in Middleton, WI, and Rockford, IL will allow guests to indulge in an unparalleled hospitality experience in these communities. We are thankful to all our partners that helped execute these renovations, including GF Hotels & Resorts who manages all four hotel properties.”

About Ault Alliance, Inc.

Ault Alliance, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, Ault Alliance owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including metaverse platform, oil exploration, crane services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, consumer electronics, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, Ault Alliance extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Alliance’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.ault.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes,” "plans,” "anticipates,” "projects,” "estimates,” "expects,” "intends,” "strategy,” "future,” "opportunity,” "may,” "will,” "should,” "could,” "potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.ault.com.

